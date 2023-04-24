Create

"Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd" - Cricketing fraternity celebrates batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 24, 2023 13:48 IST
Sachin Tendulkar. (Image Credits: Twitter)
The cricketing world has sent in their wishes for former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, wished the batting maestro on his birthday.

"Welcome to the 50 club @sachin_rt, wish you a happy 50th birthday.. long life, healthy life, lots of happiness and lots of fun". :- @SGanguly99#HappyBirthdaySachin#SouravGanguly #SachinTendulkar#sachin50 #Sachin #Dada#Ganguly https://t.co/sQ6UBXNdMF
Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt sir. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of cricketers 😇 #SachinTendulkar
Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt https://t.co/EBx3LST7Vf
Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket. https://t.co/h3Y64PPZ4l
Fifty years ago, CRICKET LEGEND was bornMade us see the best of the knocks against Ambrose, Akhtar, Lee and WarneMcGrath's yorks, Akram's swingsYou never feared; entertained everyone with your inningsEvery household cheered your nameYou brought joyful tears with your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cuPeVSYgnh
Cricket is more than just a game and you are the reason behind billions of people loving this game. Forever inspiration to me.Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt sir. May you convert this into a century as well. #happybirthdaysachintendulkar https://t.co/VXr1Q8iRP2
Happy 50th Birthday to @sachin_rt! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion, dedication, and incredible talent. Wishing you a year filled with joy, love, and continued success. https://t.co/gUBcdn1aSH
Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/CAs9TqhEh9
165th international half century @sachin_rt .. Happy 50th Sachin .. 👍 #Mumbai
It's a privilege to have played with you and learned from you @sachin_rt paaji🤗 Have a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! https://t.co/gTdoN5aWBx
Happy birthday @sachin_rt Sir! Wishing you the best year ahead 🤗 https://t.co/I04pdE6JIY
Wishing you the best year ahead @sachin_rt sir 🤗 https://t.co/QMK0LW7JpO
Wishing the Master Blaster, @Sachin_RT a very happy 50th birthday! Not only one of the greatest cricketers to play the game but also one of the most wonderful human beings ever to come across. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin https://t.co/RmXWtSZd33
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt! You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true! Keep shining 🌟 #HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket https://t.co/Wy6ZrRL2bl
Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt 🎂 Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd, and as we say in cricket, double it up 😊 #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/jypPQSkgZe
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir 👑You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp 🙌 https://t.co/q379xmghI9
Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/awvckIAqc9
Happy half century to the centurion of hundreds! Wish you the best of health and happiness @sachin_rt paaji!#50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/kO8OOHky56
This image pretty much explains what Sachin Tendulkar meant to 🇮🇳 Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. Wishing you an amazing year ahead! Catch up with you soon #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/4y9aYGJMr7
Wishing you a very happy 50th birthday Paaji! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion for the game and genius 🙏 @sachin_rt https://t.co/lxhBbvDsmq
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @sachin_rt 😍 Lots of love always ❤️ https://t.co/V8AqWIPQ8E
Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master 🤗 Lots of hugs, love and happiness ❤️ @sachin_rt https://t.co/JeScw9RAtT
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt May this year be your best yetHave a fantastic day! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/aq6weAEYiO
Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt paji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 #CricketLegendtwitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aiEfd5GFrx
The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50!

Sachin Tendulkar's career in a nutshell

Having made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old, the elegant right-handed batter went on to break numerous records by the time he finished his career in 2013. The 50-year-old is the recipient of some of the major batting records, including most Test runs (15921), most ODI runs (18426), most Test centuries (51), and most ODI centuries (49). Tendulkar's 24-year-old career meant that he also holds the record for most appearances in Test and ODI cricket, with 200 and 463, respectively.

Tendulkar also has an enviable record in 50-over World Cups as has played in six editions, a record he shares with former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad. With 2278 runs in 45 matches at 56.95, his numbers are comfortably better than any batter in the world. He has six centuries in 50-over World Cups, the joint-most by any cricketer.

The Mumbai-born batter was the top run-getter in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa as India reached the final, where a ruthless Australia beat them by 125 runs. The former Indian captain's tally of 673 runs in 11 games is the most by any player in a single World Cup and he averaged 61.18 during the competition. Tendulkar achieved his dream of winning the World Cup in 2011 when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka in the final.

The star batter is also the first male cricketer to hit a double-hundred in 50-over international cricket, doing so against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

As far as Test cricket goes, the cricketing icon is the only player to feature in 200 matches. He scored his 50th hundred against South Africa at the Centurion in 2011. The former captain brought up his 100th international ton a year later against Bangladesh in Mirpur; however, it ended in a crushing loss for India. Tendulkar continued to play for the Mumbai Indians in 2013 and now works as their mentor. He captained the franchise to the final in 2010.

