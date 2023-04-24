"Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd" - Cricketing fraternity celebrates batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday

The cricketing world has sent in their wishes for former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, wished the batting maestro on his birthday.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281



Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. @sachin_rt Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt https://t.co/EBx3LST7Vf

Jay Shah @JayShah Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket. Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket. https://t.co/h3Y64PPZ4l

Made us see the best of the knocks against Ambrose, Akhtar, Lee and Warne



McGrath's yorks, Akram's swings

You never feared; entertained everyone with your innings



Every household cheered your name

You brought joyful tears with your… Fifty years ago, CRICKET LEGEND was bornMade us see the best of the knocks against Ambrose, Akhtar, Lee and WarneMcGrath's yorks, Akram's swingsYou never feared; entertained everyone with your inningsEvery household cheered your nameYou brought joyful tears with your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fifty years ago, CRICKET LEGEND was bornMade us see the best of the knocks against Ambrose, Akhtar, Lee and WarneMcGrath's yorks, Akram's swingsYou never feared; entertained everyone with your inningsEvery household cheered your nameYou brought joyful tears with your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cuPeVSYgnh

Happy 50th birthday Cricket is more than just a game and you are the reason behind billions of people loving this game. Forever inspiration to me.Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt sir. May you convert this into a century as well. #happybirthdaysachintendulkar Cricket is more than just a game and you are the reason behind billions of people loving this game. Forever inspiration to me.Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt sir. May you convert this into a century as well. #happybirthdaysachintendulkar https://t.co/VXr1Q8iRP2

parthiv patel @parthiv9 Happy 50th Birthday to @sachin_rt ! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion, dedication, and incredible talent. Wishing you a year filled with joy, love, and continued success. Happy 50th Birthday to @sachin_rt! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion, dedication, and incredible talent. Wishing you a year filled with joy, love, and continued success. https://t.co/gUBcdn1aSH

A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless #SachinTendulkar Happy Birthday, Big Boss!A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/CAs9TqhEh9

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 It's a privilege to have played with you and learned from you @sachin_rt paaji🤗 Have a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! It's a privilege to have played with you and learned from you @sachin_rt paaji🤗 Have a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! https://t.co/gTdoN5aWBx

#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin Wishing the Master Blaster, @Sachin_RT a very happy 50th birthday! Not only one of the greatest cricketers to play the game but also one of the most wonderful human beings ever to come across. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. Wishing the Master Blaster, @Sachin_RT a very happy 50th birthday! Not only one of the greatest cricketers to play the game but also one of the most wonderful human beings ever to come across. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin https://t.co/RmXWtSZd33

You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true!

Keep shining



#HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket Happy Birthday @sachin_rt You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true!Keep shining Happy Birthday @sachin_rt! You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true! Keep shining 🌟 #HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket https://t.co/Wy6ZrRL2bl

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd, and as we say in cricket, double it up #HappyBirthdaySachin Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd, and as we say in cricket, double it up Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt 🎂 Time to raise the bat and acknowledge the crowd, and as we say in cricket, double it up 😊 #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/jypPQSkgZe

You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sirYou are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir 👑You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp 🙌 https://t.co/q379xmghI9

Wish you a very happy birthday



#HappyBirthdaySachin Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/awvckIAqc9

#50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin Happy half century to the centurion of hundreds! Wish you the best of health and happiness @sachin_rt paaji! Happy half century to the centurion of hundreds! Wish you the best of health and happiness @sachin_rt paaji!#50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/kO8OOHky56

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath Happy Birthday This image pretty much explains what Sachin Tendulkar meant toHappy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. Wishing you an amazing year ahead! Catch up with you soon #HappyBirthdaySachin This image pretty much explains what Sachin Tendulkar meant to 🇮🇳 Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. Wishing you an amazing year ahead! Catch up with you soon #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/4y9aYGJMr7

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash @sachin_rt Wishing you a very happy 50th birthday Paaji! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion for the game and genius Wishing you a very happy 50th birthday Paaji! Thank you for inspiring generations with your passion for the game and genius 🙏 @sachin_rt https://t.co/lxhBbvDsmq

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Lots of love always Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @sachin_rt Lots of love always Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @sachin_rt 😍 Lots of love always ❤️ https://t.co/V8AqWIPQ8E

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 @sachin_rt Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master 🤗 Lots of hugs, love and happiness Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master 🤗 Lots of hugs, love and happiness ❤️ @sachin_rt https://t.co/JeScw9RAtT

May this year be your best yet

Have a fantastic day! 🏻 Happy Birthday @sachin_rt May this year be your best yetHave a fantastic day! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt May this year be your best yetHave a fantastic day! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/aq6weAEYiO

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina #CricketLegend… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt paji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt paji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 #CricketLegend… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aiEfd5GFrx

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 , wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50!

Sachin Tendulkar's career in a nutshell

Having made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old, the elegant right-handed batter went on to break numerous records by the time he finished his career in 2013. The 50-year-old is the recipient of some of the major batting records, including most Test runs (15921), most ODI runs (18426), most Test centuries (51), and most ODI centuries (49). Tendulkar's 24-year-old career meant that he also holds the record for most appearances in Test and ODI cricket, with 200 and 463, respectively.

Tendulkar also has an enviable record in 50-over World Cups as has played in six editions, a record he shares with former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad. With 2278 runs in 45 matches at 56.95, his numbers are comfortably better than any batter in the world. He has six centuries in 50-over World Cups, the joint-most by any cricketer.

The Mumbai-born batter was the top run-getter in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa as India reached the final, where a ruthless Australia beat them by 125 runs. The former Indian captain's tally of 673 runs in 11 games is the most by any player in a single World Cup and he averaged 61.18 during the competition. Tendulkar achieved his dream of winning the World Cup in 2011 when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka in the final.

The star batter is also the first male cricketer to hit a double-hundred in 50-over international cricket, doing so against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

As far as Test cricket goes, the cricketing icon is the only player to feature in 200 matches. He scored his 50th hundred against South Africa at the Centurion in 2011. The former captain brought up his 100th international ton a year later against Bangladesh in Mirpur; however, it ended in a crushing loss for India. Tendulkar continued to play for the Mumbai Indians in 2013 and now works as their mentor. He captained the franchise to the final in 2010.

