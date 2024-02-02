"Time is running out very fast" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer continuing their lean run on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's place in India's Test side might be in danger if they don't play substantial knocks in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against England.

India posted 336/6 in their first innings at Stumps on Day 1 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2. Gill and Iyer contributed 34 and 27 runs respectively, with Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with an unbeaten 179.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Gill and Iyer might get just one more chance to save their places in the Test XI. He said (7:30):

"Time is running out very fast for Gill and Iyer. They have one more knock and I really hope that they score runs because if their next knocks don't go good, the problems will become grave for both of them."

The former India opener observed that Gill struggled against James Anderson after getting off to a good start. He elaborated (3:15):

"Shubman Gill got a start. He played slightly aggressively at the start for sure but after that, he got three edges in James Anderson's two overs. The third edge carried to the keeper as well and he got out. He wasted a good start. 34 runs is not going to be enough."

Gill edged Anderson for boundaries off the last ball of the 27th over and the first delivery of the 29th over. He got another edge off the fifth ball of the 29th over and was caught by Ben Foakes behind the wickets.

"The way he was moving around wasn't giving much confidence" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was caught behind off Tom Hartley's bowling. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra wasn't convinced with Shreyas Iyer's footwork against James Anderson. He explained (3:35):

"Shreyas Iyer also gave a disappointing performance. The way he was moving around wasn't giving much confidence. You generally don't move around like that against a fast bowler in Test cricket."

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that the Mumbai batter looked ungainly even though he wasn't facing express pace. He stated:

"He was moving a lot even though there wasn't much pace in the short balls and eventually he got out. You can say the ball stayed a little low and that he was slightly unlucky, but he was not stable on the crease."

Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma too didn't live up to expectations on a placid surface. He concluded by saying that Rohit, Gill and Iyer's performances left a lot to be desired.

