TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Arun Karthik and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 17

Match 17 of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) saw the Chepauk Super Gillies lock horns with the Lyca Kovai Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Suresh Kumar (32), Abhishek Tanwar (28*), and Shahrukh Khan (51*) helped them post 170 on the board. The Chepauk Super Gillies picked up seven wickets in total, with Sai Kishore finishing with two wickets.

The Chepayk Super Gillies had a decent start to their chase. A solid partnership between Narayan Jagadeesan (75) and Sai Kishore (48) helped them chase down the total with seven balls to spare. Abhishek Tanwar picked up three wickets but they failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Arun Karthik in action (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

Madurai Panthers’ Arun Karthik continues to lead the runs charts in the sixth edition of TNPL. He has scored 229 runs in five matches so far and is playing a key role for the Panthers in this year’s competition.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav is in rich form with both bat and ball. He has scored 219 runs in five matches and has helped his side remain unbeaten in the competition so far. He will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion in the upcoming games.

J Suresh Kumar of the Lyca Kovai Kings has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list. In their game against the Chepauk Super Gillies, Kumar scored 32 off 22 balls at the top of the order which gave them a solid start. It helped them post 170 on the board but they failed to defend the total later in the match. K Vishal Vaidhya of Dindigul Dragons also has 194 runs to his name and follows Kumar in the list.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Shahrukh Khan is among the top wicket-takers in TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: News18)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Abhishek Tanwar continued his sensational form with the ball in their game against the Chepauk Super Gillies. Defending 171, Tanwar bowled a brilliant spell and picked up three wickets but lacked support from the other end as they failed to defend the total. Tanwar has taken his wicket tally to 11 in four matches and will look to retain his top spot.

Ragupathy Silambarasan of the Madurai Panthers has picked up nine wickets in five matches. He picked up four wickets in his four-over spell against the Salem Spartans to help his side defend 165. He averages 16.56 with the ball and is playing a key role for the Panthers in TNPL 2022.

Nellai Royal Kings’ NS Harish is placed in the third position in the most wickets list of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has eight wickets in four matches, helping his side remain unbeaten in the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan also has eight wickets and is currently placed in the fourth position.

