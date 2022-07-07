TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Arun Karthik and Kiran Akash lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Dindigul Dragons take on the Madurai Panthers on July 7. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. RS Mokit Hariharan top-scored with 43* for the side. Sunny Sandhu starred with the ball for the Panthers as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 11 runs in his four overs.

The Panthers’ batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total with ease. Contributions from Arun Karthik (41) and Balchander Anirudh (51*) helped the side get across the line in the 16th over to win the game by seven wickets.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Arun Karthik of Madurai Panthers has displaced Sanjay Yadav at the top position in the most runs list of TNPL 2022.

In the Panthers' game against the Dindigul Dragons, Karthik scored 41 off 31 balls while opening the batting to help his side chase down 123 in the 16th over. He has taken his tally to 216 runs in four matches and will look to retain the top spot in his next game.

Sanjay Yadav has slipped to the second position. He is in rich form with the bat and has scored 212 runs in four matches. Yadav has played a key role for the Nellai Royal Kings with both bat and ball and will look to reclaim the top position in the next game.

K Vishal Vaidhya of Dindigul Dragons sits in the third position with 194 runs to his name in five matches. His skipper C Hari Nishaanth follows him on the list with 171 runs. Vaidhya departed on a duck whereas Nishaanth on 24 in their game against the Panthers. They will look to add more to their tally in their next fixture.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Kiran Akash of Madurai Panthers continues to lead the wicket charts in the sixth edition of TNPL. He went wicketless in their game against the Dindigul Dragons but has retained his top spot. Kiran has picked seven wickets in four matches so far and will look to get add a few more when he takes the field.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan is in the second position in the most wickets list. He has six wickets to his name in three matches. Shahrukh Khan will be looking to step up and contribute. His side have managed to grab their first win of this year’s competition after losing the first two games.

Sunny Sandhu of Madurai Panthers has stormed into the top three wicket-getters in the competition. He bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 3/11 in his four overs against the Dindigul Dragons.

This helped his side restrict the Dragons to 122 which they chased down with ease. Sandhu has six wickets in total and will continue to play a vital role for the Panthers in the upcoming games.

