TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Madurai Panthers hold their nerve to edge out Kovai Kings - Updated after Match 8

In the second match of Thursday's doubleheader, the Madurai Panthers took on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the eighth match of TNPL 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Unlike the high-scoring first match between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons, the two sides played out quite a close match, albeit with sub-par scores.

Winning the toss, Madurai captain NS Chaturved opted to bowl first. Sunny Sandhu started the innings with a wicket-maiden, setting the tone for what to expect from his bowling. He finished with figures of 2/13 in his four overs.

Despite losing early wickets, the Kovai Kings forged on, thanks to a counter-attacking knock from keeper-batter Suresh Kumar. However, with wickets falling around him, he too succumbed to the guile of Varun Chakravarthy.

U Mukilesh picked up the baton and anchored the innings after Suresh's dismissal, finishing with a half-century to his name. However, LKK could not build any substantial partnerships and kept losing wickets regularly. They finished with a middling total of 151 in 20 overs.

In reply, seamer Abhishthek Tanwar got LKK off to a dream start, picking up two wickets in the first over. However, Arun Karthik and Chaturved joined forces to deliver a counter-punch, with the latter especially forcing the issue. They finished the powerplay with a score of 65/2 and were cruising. Even after Arun Karthik was dismissed, Chaturved carried on.

At 125/3 in 15 overs, Madurai winning seemed a simple formality. However, Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan brought himself on to bowl and picked up three wickets in the 16th over, including that of NS Chaturved. LKK were back in the hunt and took the game right till the last over. Unfortunately for them, Madurai scraped past the finish line with one ball to spare.

Check out the TNPL 2022 Points Table here.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The Madurai Panthers are slowly cementing their position in the upper echelons of the points table, with their second win in as many matches. They'll look to challenge NRK for the top spot by winning their next fixture.

For the Kovai Kings, it's two defeats in two, and like the Chepauk Super Gillies, they can't afford to lose any more matches.

