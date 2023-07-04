TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: B Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 26

The Dindigul Dragons faced the Salem Spartans in the 26th match of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This clash was held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Spartans were asked to bat first and on the back of 57 from Sunny Sandhu, they posted 160 at the end of their 20 overs. Suboth Bhati and Varun Chakaravarthy for the Dragons picked up two scalps each.

The Dragons’ batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand. Vimal Khumar scored 42 at the top of the order, whereas Baba Indrajith remained unbeaten on 83 off 50 balls.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 26 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

There isn’t much change in the most runs list, as B Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to top the charts. He has scored 371 runs in six games at an average of 74.20 in TNPL 2023. He has hit four fifties and is in rich form with the bat.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter has 283 runs to his name in seven games and averages an impressive 47.17. He is a vital cog in the Super Gillies’ batting lineup.

Shivam Singh of Dindigul Dragons missed out on a big knock against the Salem Spartans. He now has 270 runs to his name in six innings and is placed third in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Gurjapneet Singh in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Siechem Madurai Panthers)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The off-spinner has grabbed 13 wickets in seven games. He averages 10.46 with the ball and is leading the Kovai Kings from the front.

Bhuvaneswaran P of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans follows Shahrukh in the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. Bhuvaneswaran has also picked up 13 wickets in six games and averages 13.61.

Gurjapneet Singh of Siechem Madurai Panthers sits below Bhuvaneswaran in the most wickets list in TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer is troubling the opposition batters with his pace and swing. He has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 11.72 in six outings. Varun Chakaravarthy, after picking two wickets against the Spartans has moved to the fourth spot.

