TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: B Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 25

The 24th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Siechem Madurai Panthers take on the Lyca Kovai Kings. The 25th match had Ba11sy Trichy facing the Chepauk Super Gillies on Sunday.

The Lyca Kovai Kings posted 208 on the board in their 20 overs after they were put in to bat first. The Siechem Madurai Panthers tried hard while chasing this mammoth total but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 164 to lose the game by 44 runs.

The Chepauk Super Gillies finished their innings on 129/7 against Ba11sy Trichy. In reply, the Trichy batters faltered as they got dismissed on 71 to suffer a heavy loss against the Super Gillies. With this, the Super Gillies have kept themselves alive in the competition.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Baba Aparajith in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

B Sai Sudharsan was rested for Lyca Kovai Kings’ clash against the Siechem Madurai Panthers. He has already smashed 371 runs in six games so far in the TNPL 2023 and sits at the top of the most runs list. He averages 74.20 with the bat.

Baba Aparajith of Chepauk Super Gillies missed out against Ba11sy Trichy. The right-handed batter scored 10 off seven balls before getting dismissed. He has taken his tally to 283 runs in the competition and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

Shivam Singh of Dindigul Dragons follows Aparajith in the list of most runs in TNPL 2023. Singh has scored 262 runs in six games so far at an average of 52.40. He has hit three fifties so far and that includes a highest score of 74*.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most wickets list after Match 25 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper displayed a brilliant all-around effort on Sunday against the Siechem Madurai Panthers. He scored 53 off 23 balls and registered figures of 2/35 in his four overs. He now has taken his wickets tally to 13 and sits at the top position in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Bhuvaneswaran P of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans has slipped to the second spot in the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. He has grabbed 13 wickets in six games of the competition and averages 13.61 with the ball in hand.

Gurjapneet Singh of the Siechem Madurai Panthers has jumped to the third spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer grabbed two wickets against the Kovai Kings, giving away 30 runs in his four overs. Singh has a total of 11 wickets in TNPL 2023 and sits below Bhuvaneswaran P.

Poll : 0 votes