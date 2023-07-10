TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: G Ajitesh and Gurjapneet Singh lead the charts – Updated after Qualifier 2

The second qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was played between the Dindigul Dragons and the Nellai Royal Kings at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. It was a thriller of a contest.

The Dindigul Dragons were asked to bat first and they posted 185 on the board, thanks to a solid 46-ball 76 from Shivam Singh. The Royal Kings picked up five wickets in total, with Sonu Uadav finishing with two.

In reply, G Ajitesh (73* off 44 balls) and Rithik Easwaran (39* off 11 balls) played brilliant knocks at the fag end of the innings to take their side across the line on the last ball with seven wickets in hand. With this win, the Nellai Royal Kings qualified for the final of the TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

G Ajitesh in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings after playing a blinder of a knock in the second qualifier against the Dindigul Dragons has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. He smashed five boundaries and as many sixes to score 73* off 44 balls. He has taken his tally to 384 runs in nine games and is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of Qualifier 2. He has scored 371 runs in six games and averages 74.20 with the bat. He won’t be taking any further part in TNPL 2023 and won’t get any further chance to add to his tally of runs.

Shivam Singh of Dindigul Dragons was brilliant in their second qualifier against the Royal Kings. Opening the batting, he scored 76 off just 46 balls and gave his side a solid start. He has 356 runs to his name in the tournament and has moved to the third spot and sits below Sudharsan.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Qualifier 2 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Gurjapneet Singh continues to top the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer from the Siechem Madurai Panthers picked up 15 wickets in eight games. He averaged 14.06 with the ball but won’t have any chance to add to his tally as his side failed to qualify for the final.

Subodh Bhati of the Dindigul Dragons didn’t have the best of days with the ball against the Royal Kings. He conceded 31 runs in his four overs and went wicketless in the second qualifier. As a result, he remained at the second position in the most wickets list with 15 wickets to his name in nine games.

Shahrukh Khan, Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper, follows Bhati in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023. The right-arm off-spinner has led his side from the front and has grabbed 14 wickets in eight outings so far. He will look to step up again in the final and pick two more wickets to finish at the top of the list.

