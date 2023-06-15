TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Shahrukh Khan continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 4

It was a double-header day in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. Both games were played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The Nellai Royal Kings and the Dindigul Dragons got off to winning starts on Wednesday.

Nellai Royal Kings did a fantastic job with the ball as they restricted the Siechem Madurai Panthers to 126/8. S Mohan Prasath bowled outstandingly and registered figures of 3/26. Their batters then stepped up and chased down the total comfortably to win the game by six wickets.

In the fourth game of the competition, Varun Chakravarthy of the Dindigul Dragons was unstoppable as he picked up three wickets and helped his side knock over the Ba11sy Trichy on 120. Shivam Singh scored 46 as it helped them get across the line in 14.5 overs.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Pradosh Ranjan Paul of the Chepauk Super Gillies continues to lead the most runs charts of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The left-handed opening batter scored a brilliant 88 in their opening game against the Salem Spartans. He hit 12 fours and a maximum.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan sits below Paul in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. Sudharsan has been the mainstay of the Kovai Kings’ batting lineup and he stepped up in their opening game. He scored 86 off just 45 balls, which included eight fours and four maximums.

C Hari Nishanth, Siechem Madurai Panthers' skipper, played a fantastic knock against Nellai Royal Kings. He was the lone fighter with the bat and scored 64 off 51 balls at the top of the order. It helped them post a competitive total on the board. He has jumped to the third position in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings is the current leading wicket-taker in the seventh edition of TNPL. The off-spinner bagged three wickets against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and conceded only 20 runs in his four overs.

Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball as he spun a web around the Ba11sy Trichy batters. Chakravarthy bowled beautifully and registered figures of 3/21 in his four overs. He bagged the Player of the Match award and has jumped to the second spot in the most wickets list in TNPL 2023.

Vijay Shankar of iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans has slipped to the third spot at the conclusion of match four. He picked up three wickets, giving away 26 runs in his four overs against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their opening game.

