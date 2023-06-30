TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 21

Match 21 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Siechem Madurai Panthers take on Ba11sy Trichy. This was the last game at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem of this year’s competition.

Batting first, Mani Bharathi top-scored with 48 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in Ba11sy Trichy getting knocked over on 105. Each of the Panthers’ bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with P Saravanan finishing with three.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers’ batters then stepped up and contributed. Suresh Lokeshwar scored 32 at the top of the order as it helped them chase down the total with three overs to spare. K Easwaran grabbed two scalps but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to top the most runs charts of TNPL 2023. He has been a vital cog in their batting lineup and has certainly stepped up in the competition. He has scored 371 runs in six games so far and averages 74.20 with the bat.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. He has 273 runs to his name in six innings in the competition and has already hit two fifties. He averages 54.60 and will be eager to move up the list going ahead in the tournament.

Shivam Singh, Dindigul Dragons’ opening batter, follows Aparajith in the most runs list. The right-handed batter has scored 211 runs in five games, which includes a highest score of 74*. He is the leading run-scorer for his side in TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 21 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Shahrukh Khan continues to top the list of the most wickets of TNPL 2023. The Lyca Kovai Kings skipper has picked up 11 wickets in six outings so far and averages 9.18 with the ball. He is certainly troubling the opposition batters with his off-spin.

Dindigul Dragons’ pacer Saravana Kumar P sits below Shahrukh with 10 wickets to his name in five games. He has played one game less than Shahrukh and averages 14.9 with the ball. He leading the Dragons’ bowling attack beautifully and will be hoping to move to the first position.

Bhuvaneswaran P of the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans has bowled in four innings in TNPL 2023 so far and has picked up 10 wickets. He is the only bowler in this year’s competition with a four-fer and a fifer.

