TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 19

The 19th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans.

The Lyca Kovai Kings were asked to bat first and they posted a mammoth 199 on the board, thanks to a quickfire fifty from Ram Arvindh (50* off 22 balls). The Spartans bowlers went on a journey, with Sunny Sandhu being the pick of the bowlers and finishing with figures of 3/38.

The Spartans never got going in the chase of 200 as they got bundled out on 120 to lose the game by 79 runs. K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan bowled beautifully with the new ball and picked up three wickets, giving only 20 runs in three overs.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after Match 19 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Sai Sudharsan was brilliant for the Lyca Kovai Kings in their win over the Salem Spartans. He scored 41 off 28 balls, hitting six boundaries to help his side post a formidable total on the board. He has now taken his tally to 371 runs in six games and sits at the top of the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies sits below Sai Sudharsan in the list of most runs in TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter is a vital cog in the Super Gillies’ batting lineup and has already scored 273 runs in six outings. He averages 54.60 with the bat in the tournament.

Nellai Royal Kings’ G Ajitesh is placed third in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 188 runs in five innings, which includes a sensational hundred. He has remained unbeaten two times and averages 62.67 with the bat this season.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan is the current leading wicket-taker in TNPL 2023. He registered figures of 2/29 in his four overs in their win over the Salem Spartans. He has now taken his wickets tally to 11 in six games and sits at the top of the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Bhuvaneswaran P of the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list after the conclusion of match 19. He has picked up 10 wickets in four games so far and averages an impressive 9.3 with the ball.

Saravana Kumar P of the Dindigul Dragons follows Bhuvaneswaran in the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. The right-arm pacer has grabbed nine wickets so far in the competition in four outings and will be eager to add more to his tally in his next game.

Poll : 0 votes