TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakaravarthy lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

The Nellai Royal Kings faced the Salem Spartans in the 13th match of the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this exciting contest.

The Nellai Royal Kings bowled first and did a fine job of restricting the Spartans to 115/4 at the end of 16 overs before rain arrived and the innings came to an end. Kaushik Gandhi, for the Spartans, top-scored with 51 off 43 balls.

In reply, Laxmesha Suryaprakash played an outstanding knock of 33* off 14 balls to take his side across the line in the last over. The Spartans picked up five wickets in total but failed to hold their nerve and defend the total.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan of the Lyca Kovai Kings continues to top the most runs charts after the conclusion of the Dindigul leg. He has scored 247 runs in four games so far in the competition and averages a hefty 82.33. He is a vital cog in the Kovai Kings’ batting lineup and has already smashed three fifties.

Nellai Royal Kings’ G Ajitesh played a good knock of 39 off 31 balls in their win over the Salem Spartans on Thursday. He is in rich form with the bat and has taken his tally to 185 in four outings. It includes a highest score of 112 and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

Baba Aparajith of Chepauk Super Gillies has slipped to the third spot at the conclusion of match 13 of the TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 161 runs in four games at an impressive average of 53.67. He is striking at 145.04 in the tournament and will look to add to his run tally in the upcoming games.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 13 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Varun Chakaravarthy of the Dindigul Dragons is the leading wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The spinner weaved magic in the Dindigul leg of the tournament and has already picked up eight wickets in three games. It includes the best figures of 3/21.

Shahrukh Khan, the Lyca Kovai Kings skipper, follows Chakaravarthy in the list of most wickets in the TNPL 2023. The off-spinner has grabbed seven wickets in four games so far and averages 8 with the ball. He is leading the Kovai Kings from the front in the competition.

Saravana Kumar P of Dindigul Dragons is sitting in the third position in the most wickets list of the TNPL 2023. The right-arm pacer has picked up seven scalps at an average of 9.14 and sits below Shahrukh. Below Saravana sits Rahil Shah of Chepauk Super Gillies, who also has seven wickets to his name and averages 14.85 in the tournament.

