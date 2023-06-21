TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 12

The 11th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Dindigul Dragons beat the Chepauk Super Gillies in a thriller of a contest. In the evening game, the Lyca Kovai Kings defeated Ba11sy Trichy convincingly.

The Dragons registered their third win on the trot and are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They have taken their points tally to six points and are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 1.623.

Kovai Kings won their third game of TNPL 2023 and are sitting below the Dragons, with six points under their belt and a net run rate of +1.436.

Super Gillies suffered their second loss in the competition and are sitting below the Kovai Kings. The Nellai Royal Kings follow the Super Gillies, with two wins in three games. Salem Spartans are placed fifth in the points table, having won one game and lost one.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played three games so far and only managed to win one. They have a net run rate of -1.497 and are placed below the Spartans. Ba11sy Trichy suffered their third loss of TNPL 2023 and are sitting at the seventh position. Siechem Madurai Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the points table, with a net run rate of -2.865.

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings register wins on Wednesday

Shahrukh Khan in action for Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

In the 11th match, the Dindigul Dragons beat the Chepauk Super Gillies in a thriller of a contest. Adithya Ganesh top-scored with 44 for the Dragons as they posted 170 on the board for the loss of nine wickets. Rahil Shah picked up three wickets for the Super Gillies. In reply, Baba Aparajith scored 74 but the game went down the wire and the Dragons held their nerves to win the game by a single run. Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 3/23 for the Dragons.

In the 12th match, the Lyca Kovai Kings beat ba11sy Trichy to grab their third win of the competition. Bowling first, Manimaran Siddharth picked up three wickets, while Shahrukh Khan bagged two, as it helped his side restrict Trichy to 117/6. S Sujay played a well-composed knock of 72* at the top of the order to take his side across the line in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

