TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 17

There were two games played on Sunday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The afternoon clash saw the Lyca Kovai Kings defeat the Dindigul Dragons comprehensively and the night fixture saw the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Ba11sy Trichy. Both games were held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

With the win over the Dindigul Dragons, the Lyca Kovai Kings have moved to the top of the points table. They replaced the Nellai Royal Kings who have slipped to the second spot, courtesy of a low net run rate. The Kovai Kings have a net run rate of +1.763 whereas the Royal Kings have a net run rate of +0.558.

Dindigul Dragons suffered their first loss of Tamil Nadu Premier League and have slipped to the third position. They have six points to their name and a net run rate of +0.434. The Chepauk Super Gillies sit below the Dragons with six points to their name and a net run rate of +0.485.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans registered their second win of TNPL 2023 and have moved to the fifth position. Below them sit the Siechem Madurai Panthers who have only two points under their belt. Salem Spartans have lost three games so far and won only one and follow the Panthers. Ba11sy Trichy remain winless in the competition as they reel at the bottom of the points table.

Ba11sy Trichy remain winless in TNPL 2023

The 17th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 saw the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans take on Ba11sy Trichy. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (50) and Balchander Anirudh (51) hit fifties as the Tamizhans posted 201 on the board. The Trichy batters then faltered in the chase as they ended their innings on 155/8 to lose the game by 46 runs. With this, the Trichy suffer their fourth straight loss of the competition to remain winless.

The 16th match saw the Lyca Kovai Kings defeat the Dindigul Dragons comprehensively. On the back of an outstanding 83 from B Sai Sudharsan, the Kovai Kings posted a mammoth 206 on the board. Their bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Dragons on 147 to win the game by 59 runs. The Dragons were completely outplayed on Sunday and suffered their first loss of TNPL 2023.

