TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 20

The 20th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was played between the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and the Dindigul Dragons at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The Dragons beat the Tamizhans convincingly in a high-scoring fixture.

The Dragons registered their fourth win of the competition and have moved to the third spot. They have eight points to their name and a net run rate of +0.513 and sit below the Nellai Royal Kings who also have eight points but have a net run rate of +0.558. Lyca Kovai Kings are the table-toppers, with 10 points under their belt in six games.

Chepauk Super Gillies are placed fourth in the points table. They have managed to win only two games out of six and have a net run rate of +0.298. The Siechem Madurai Panthers follow the Super Gillies, with four points and a net run rate of -0.35.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans suffered their third loss of TNPL 2023 and are sitting sixth in the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.563 and two points to their name. The Salem Spartans have won only one game out of five and follow the Tamizhans in the points table. Ba11sy Trichy sit at the bottom of the table, with four losses in four games.

An all-around effort sees Dindigul Dragons grab their fourth win of TNPL 2023

Dindigul Dragons' batters in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans were asked to bat first and contributions from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (45) and Vijay Shankar (43) along with their top-order batters helped them post 173 on the board. The Dragons picked up five wickets in total, with Saravana Kumar and R Aushik finishing with one each.

In reply, Shivam Singh played a brilliant knock at the top of the order. He was supported nicely by Adithya Ganesh from the other end. They combined for a match-winning partnership for the third wicket as they kept the Tamizhans at bay and guided their side across the line.

Shivam and Ganesh remained unbeaten on 74 and 59 respectively as they chased down the total in the penultimate over with eight wickets in hand. Sai Kishore for the Tamizhans picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. The Dragons, with this, registered their fourth win of the competition.

