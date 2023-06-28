TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 19

The 19th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023, played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, saw the Salem Spartans lose comprehensively to the Lyca Kovai Kings.

The Kings registered their fifth win of TNPL 2023 and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They remain top in the points table, with five wins in six games and ten points. The Spartans, meanwhile, are languishing in seventh position, losing four games out of five. They have a net run rate of -1.693.

Nellai Royal Kings are sitting below the Kings, having won four games out of five. They have eight points and a net run rate of +0.558. Dindigul Dragons follow the Royal Kings, with six points.

Chepauk Super Gillies have played six games, winning two and sitting below the Dragons in the standings. Siechem Madurai Panthers are below the Super Gillies with a net run rate of -0.35.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans are sixth in the points table. They have won two games and lost as many and have a net run rate of -0.529. Ba11sy Trichy continue to reel at the bottom of the standings. They have lost four games on the trot and have a net run rate of -1.903.

Lyca Kovai Kings qualify for TNPL 2023 playoffs

Lyca Kovai Kings in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Lyca Kovai Kings became the first side to qualify for the 2023 playoffs. They were asked to bat first, and contributions from S Sujay (44), B Sai Sudharsan (41) and Ram Arvindh (50*) helped them score 199-8. Sunny Sandhu picked up three wickets for the Spartans.

In response, the Spartans faltered. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were knocked over for 120 in 19 overs.Every Spartans bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan finishing with three.

Poll : 0 votes