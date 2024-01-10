"To kya mental hospital jata" - Fans react angrily to reports that Ishan Kishan was dropped from IND vs AFG T20Is due to disciplinary issues

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was recently dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming three-T20I series against Afghanistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the India squad on Sunday, January 7, with the series set to commence in Mohali on January 11.

Some reports recently claimed that Kishan was dropped from the team due to disciplinary issues. An Indian Express source told them:

“He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying.”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lashed out at the selectors for dropping Kishan for the Afghanistan T20I series. One user wrote:

"Han to kya mental hospital jata (If yes, then should he go to a mental hospital?)"

Here are some more reactions:

Kishan recently withdrew from the Indian team for the two-match Test series in South Africa. He had previously warmed the bench during the three-match T20I series against the Proteas.

In a statement, BCCI stated:

“Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement.”

Kishan last played a T20I during the home series against Australia after the ODI World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter also played two matches at the World Cup, scoring 47 runs. He was rested for the 50-over series in South Africa.

“Where is Ishan Kishan?” – Aakash Chopra questions selection committee as wicketkeeper-batter ignored for IND vs AFG T20Is

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently questioned the selection committee after Ishan Kishan didn’t find a place in India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

“Where is Ishan Kishan? Any news on his availability?"

Apart from Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer also failed to find a place in India’s T20I side. The three-match series will mark the comeback of India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to the 20-over setup. The duo will play in the shortest format for the first time after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The opening T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played in Mohali on January 11. The action will then shift to Indore and Bengaluru for the next two T20Is on January 14 and 17, respectively.

