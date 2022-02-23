"To me, you are perfect" - Axar Patel's fiancee shares heartfelt post on Instagram

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel's fiancee Meha Patel shared a heartwarming post for her would-be husband.

Patel got engaged to his girlfriend Meha on his 28th birthday on January 20. The star player informed his fans and well-wishers about the same by sharing pictures of his engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, Meha shared a post on Instagram with Patel. She captioned the post:

“To me, you are perfect.🌍♥️🤗"

The lovebirds, who got engaged last month, are rumoured to be tying the knot soon, most likely by the end of the year.

Axar Patel to miss first Test against Sri Lanka

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who was not part of the West Indies series, will also miss the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. India are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by two Tests against the Islanders.

The BCCI has reported that Patel is still nursing an injury he sustained during the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. His participation in the second Test will be decided on further assessment.

"Axar Patel is currently undergoing his rehab, and is not available for selection for the first Test. He will be assessed later to ascertain his selection for the second Test," the BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Kumar, a young left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, has been drafted to the squad for the first time. He has been with the India A squad for a while, and has made the right noise in the domestic circuit.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

Edited by Bhargav