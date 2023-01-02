"To think 15 Pink Tests is about to come up is special" - Glenn McGrath recalls first Pink Test ahead of SCG fixture against South Africa

Australian great Glenn McGrath has reflected on the 14 years since the inaugural Pink Test took place ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His comments came ahead of the 15th such Test, set to start at the SCG on January 4.

The 52-year-old revealed that it blows his mind away to know that the Pink Test has raised over $17 million since it was first played.

After Glenn McGrath's wife, Jane, died of breast cancer in 2008, the McGrath Foundation organized the first Pink Test. It encouraged fans to wear pink on the third day of the annual SCG fixture and help raise money to deploy breast cancer nurses for cancer patients.

After Jane passed away, the foundation had employed four breast cancer nurses, but now it has 193 nurses and is supporting over 118,000 families.

Speaking ahead of the SCG Test between Australia and South Africa, Glenn McGrath felt the organization's ability to make a positive difference has been spectacular. He also opened up on how South Africa will complete a full circle by playing their first Test at the SCG since 2009.

As quoted by Perth Now, he told reporters:

"The difference that made, that's why the McGrath Foundation is here. If we can make a positive difference, raise money to provide funding for the nurses, raise awareness from this Test, I think that's an amazing thing to do.

"I go back to that first Pink Test in 2009, Australia versus South Africa. Some incredible memories from that game, it went right down to the wire on Day 5.

"South Africa are back playing this year, it's a long time between drinks here at the SCG. To think 15 Pink Tests is about to come up is special."

Australia faced South Africa in the first-ever Pink Test, with the hosts emerging victorious by 103 runs. The match also coincided with Australia's current head coach Andrew McDonald's debut as he took three wickets to fashion his side's consolation win.

"It's a way you can come out and support someone who's going through it" - Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath during Australia-New Zealand Test in 2020. (Credits: Getty)

Glenn McGrath believes cricket is an excellent medium to bring people together and a way to support people going through health issues like breast cancer. The 164-Test veteran said:

"It's a way you can come out and support someone who's going through it. That's the beauty of sport. It brings people together. The way everyone has come together is why we've been so successful. That's something I'm very, very proud of."

Pat Cummins and Co. took an unassailable lead of 2-0 after an innings and 182-run victory in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The No. 1 ranked Test team will aim to sweep the series in Sydney.

