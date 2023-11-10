"Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey" - Former Indian ODI player Gurkeerat Singh Mann announces retirement from cricket

Gurkeerat Singh Mann announced retirement from all formats of cricket today (November 10). The former Indian ODI player represented the nation in three matches during the bilateral series against Australia in 2016.

Earlier today, Gurkeerat Singh Mann posted a lengthy note on Instagram to inform fans about his decision to retire. Mann played for Punjab at the domestic level. He expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and the PCA in the caption of his Instagram post.

Singh mentioned that it was an honor to represent India at the international level. Here's the full statement from the former Indian ODI player:

"Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey for me. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent India. My heart is filled with gratitude for the support from my family, friends , coaches and my fellow players. Each one of you played a pivotal role in my career.

"I would also like to thank BCCI and PCA for their constant support, guidance and encouragement I’ve got throughout my journey. Here's to the next chapter!"

World number one ODI batter Shubman Gill left a comment under Gurkeerat's post. Gill, who is a close friend of Gurkeerat, commented:

"LEGEND ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Gurkeerat Singh Mann won IPL 2022 with the Gujarat Titans

Gurkeerat played the last season of his IPL career for the Gujarat Titans in 2022. He won the championship for the first time. While Mann did not get to play any matches during the season, he received an opportunity to lift the championship at the end of the competition.

Apart from Gujarat Titans, Singh also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His last IPL game came in the 2020 season for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 24-ball 15 in the match, where RCB lost by five wickets.