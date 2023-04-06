Todd Murphy and Lance Morris headline Australia's men's contracts list for 2023-24 season

Rising star Todd Murphy is amongst the latest entrants on Australia's men's contract list for the 2023-24 season. Cricket Australia (CA) have also added four fast bowlers to the 24-member list, taking up the four additional spots available under the new Memorandum of Understanding announced earlier this week.

Murphy was impressive during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. He picked up 14 wickets in four matches at 25.21, including a seven-wicket haul on debut. The Victorian dismissed superstar batter Virat Kohli four times in the series and received high praise from his counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin.

Right-arm fast bowlers Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson have all earned contracts. Victoria openier Marcus Harris has also bagged a spot on the contract list, signaling that he is among the front-runners for selection in their squads for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes.

Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb - both of whom toured India for the aforementioned Test series - missed out.

Victorian Cricket Team



Todd Murphy finishes with an incredible 7 wickets on Test Debut in India! (7-124, 47.0)

Aaron Finch, who recently retired from international cricket and leg spinner Mitchell Swepson have been left out. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann did not find a spot either. After the Ashes, Australia will tour South Africa for white-ball games before returning to India for an ODI series and the 50-over World Cup.

Addressing the contract list, Australia's chief selector George Bailey said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"As we find each year now, there is a lot of cricket in the next six to 12 months and our depth will be tested. The six Test matches during the winter are in relatively short succession and we have a busy period of white ball cricket leading up to, and post, the ODI World Cup.

"The NSP support and endorse the change to the MOU agreement which allows further scope for additional contracts which in turn creates additional depth to call on in the next period, as well as retaining the ability to utilise others from outside of this list."

cricket.com.au



JUST IN: Six new faces on the Aussie men's contract list for 2023-24

Men's contracts have surged by 7.5 per cent this year under the Australia's new MOU. The top contract is likely to make more than $3 million over the 12 months while the minimum retainer is worth $367,000 before any tour payments and match fees.

Cricket Australia's men's contract list for the 2023-24 season

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

