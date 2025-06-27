"Together in love, now together in parenthood" - Indian pacer announces birth of baby boy with endearing post

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar and his wife Divya Singh were blessed with a baby boy. The fast bowler shared the news on his Instagram handle on Friday, June 27, adding that it was the start of a new chapter for him in life. The Bengal pacer has not been selected in India's squad for the ongoing England tour.

The 31-year-old had tied the knot with Divya Singh in November 2023 in his hometown of Gopalganj in Bihar.

"Together in love, now together in parenthood with our baby boy in our arms. Love & gratitude, Mukesh and Divya," the message read in the post.

Several past and present Indian cricketers congratulated the couple for becoming parents to a baby boy.

"Badhaiiii ho Mukesh bhaiiiiiiyaaa," current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wrote.

"Congratulations! God bless you," former India spinner Pragyan Ojha wrote.

"Bohot bohot mubarak mere bhai," pacer Mohit Sharma wrote.

"Congratulations bhai," fast bowler Navdeep Saini wrote.

Mukesh Kumar shares cryptic post after not finding his name in India's 18-man squad for England tour

India picked as many as seven fast bowlers and two seam bowling all-rounders in their 18-man squad for the five Test series against England. However, Mukesh Kumar was not one of the pacers included in the touring party.

The fast bowler recently shared a cryptic story on his Instagram handle, saying, “Karma is unforgiving." The 31-year-old was, however, part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

Kumar picked up figures of 3/92 in the first unofficial Test at Canterbury. The Bengal pacer has played 26 internationals for India since debuting in July 2023. He has taken seven wickets in Test cricket, five wickets in ODIs and 20 wickets in T20Is. He last played for India in T20I against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

