“Karma is unforgiving” - Team India pacer, ignored for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series, shares cryptic post

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar shared a cryptic message on social media on Wednesday, June 18. This comes ahead of India’s five-Test series against England, which begins on Friday, June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Mukesh was not part of the original squad announced in May and was instead named in the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against the England Lions.

The 31-year-old featured in the first game, held from May 30 to June 2 at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, where he bowled in only one innings and returned figures of 3/92.

Meanwhile, ahead of the opening Test, on Tuesday, June 17, the BCCI announced that pacer Harshit Rana, who was initially not part of the main squad, has been added to the team for the series opener. Rana also featured in the same India A game, where he returned figures of 1/99.

Amid this development, on Wednesday, Mukesh Kumar shared an Instagram story with a cryptic message, writing:

“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback.”

Mukesh Kumar shares a cryptic message on social media (Image via Instagram-@mukeshkumar3924)

Mukesh has so far played three Tests for India, picking up seven wickets at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 40.5. In contrast, Harshit Rana has featured in two matches for India, both during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he claimed four wickets at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 67.5.

Mukesh Kumar has also featured in 23 white-ball games across two formats

Mukesh Kumar has represented India in six ODIs, where he has picked up five wickets at an average of 43.40 and an economy rate of 5.56. Additionally, the right-arm pacer has played 17 T20Is for the Men in Blue, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 24.35 and an economy of 9.01.

In domestic cricket, Mukesh has featured in 52 first-class matches, taking 210 wickets at an impressive average of 21.55 and a strike rate of 44.3. He has also played 36 List A games, in which he has bagged 44 wickets at an average of 32.90 and an economy rate of 5.18.

