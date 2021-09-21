Tom Latham recounts the events leading to New Zealand's last-minute cancellation of the Pakistan tour

Stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham has opened up about the last-minute cancellation of his team's white-ball series in Pakistan.

New Zealand were scheduled to lock horns with Pakistan in three ODIs and five T20Is in the Asian nation. But the tour got abandoned on the afternoon of the first game due to a security threat on the visitors as cited by their government.

Chronicling the events, Latham said the touring party was informed about the abandonment of the tour on match-day when they were summoned for an ad-hoc meeting. In an interview with New Zealand Cricket, Latham said:

"It was like a normal game day. We were leaving at 12:30, and then I got a message on my WhatsApp group that we were having a team meeting at 12 o'clock. Everyone was sort of wondering what was up, and then we got told the news that we would be heading home."

"It was an interesting 24 hours post that decision, but obviously New Zealand Cricket, the players' association (and) everyone on the ground in Pakistan obviously had our players' safety first and foremost. For them to act so swiftly and to get us out here to Dubai was outstanding. I know the guys were very thankful for that," he added.

Latham also thanked the Pakistani authorities for keeping the tourists safe in their hotels before the visiting contingent departed the country.

"While we were there after the decision, the Pakistan authorities were brilliant; they kept us safe; we were safe at the hotel, and we certainly thank them."

The New Zealand contingent spent the next 24 hours in Islamabad before they were flown to Dubai. Latham said that while the players were in good spirits, they stayed united as a group during their stay in Pakistan. Latham added in this regard:

"The guys dealt with it all slightly differently, but we stayed tight as a group over there and just spent time together, just bouncing off each other, in the 24 hours we had still in Islamabad."

"For us to be here and to be safe, the guys were certainly very pleased to get here (Dubai). Some guys are staying here; some guys are heading home, but it will be nice to get home and see all the families. For them, it's been a little bit stressful as well, in terms of finding out the news. Once we got here, I think, they were pretty relieved," he added.

New Zealand's decision to abandon their tour of Pakistan has had cascading effects. The ECB followed suit and cancelled their men and women's tour of the Asian country.

"It was a historic moment as well for New Zealand Cricket to be back there" - Tom Latham

The decision to abandon the tour hasn't gone down well with Pakistan fans and their current and former players.

Latham acknowledged that a last-minute pull-out would have been very disappointing for everyone involved in Pakistan. He admitted he would have loved to have been a part of the series, saying:

"To have cricket back in their country was something that they were very proud of. I remember doing the captain's run with Babar (Azam, the Pakistan captain) the day before and seeing how happy he was to have international cricket and to have us there."

"He was very excited, and it was a historic moment as well for New Zealand Cricket to be back there, 18 years since they were last there. To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed, and New Zealand Cricket acted pretty swiftly along with the people on the ground in Pakistan," Latham concluded.

Meanwhile, NZC chief David White has said the board would work in unison with the PCB to find a window for the abandoned series. But it remains to be seen whether New Zealand will return to Pakistan or the series is played at a neutral venue.

