Cricket fans were livid with New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham during the first ODI against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday over his appeal for double centurion Shubman Gill's hit-wicket, despite his gloves dislodging the bails from the stumps.

Latham, who is leading the Black Caps in the ODI series in Kane Williamson's absence, was involved in a couple of contentious appeals during the Indian innings.

In the 40th over, New Zealand appealed after all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was batting at 28 at that point, missed Daryl Mitchell's off-cutter and the bails were dislodged from the stumps. Although Latham didn't seem quite confident with the appeal, they waited for the third umpire to check.

There was a bit of confusion as to whether the bails came off Latham's gloves or whether the ball hit the stumps. After a few minutes of checking the video footage, Pandya was declared out by the TV umpire. The star all-rounder walked back in dismay.

In the next over, New Zealand made an appeal for the possibility of a hit wicket against Shubman Gill. This time, however, Latham's gloves dismantling the bails were spotted by the third umpire.

Many questioned the third umpire's decision on Pandya's dismissal. Some pointed out the poor umpiring standards in the game, while others expressed their discontent over Latham's approach in his appeals.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh This is the second time in this innings for Tom Latham.

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden A very, very odd umpiring decision in the Ind-NZ ODI. Looks like the ball has passed a distance above the stumps, with Tom Latham's gloves flicking the bails, but the TV umpire has given Hardik Pandya out bowled

BALAJI @deep_extracover Noway Tom Latham did it again man. Imagine the embarrassment for the 3rd umpire now

Reubyn Coutinho @Reubyn_C



#indiavsnz #IndianCricketTeam Tom Latham realises that he needs to flick the bails off the stumps with his fingers to get wickets. Pandya fell and they tried to same trick with Gill.

glenn @glenn1178 Tom Latham you Cheat. You're trying this again? With the help of the 3rd umpire. Are u hand in glove with him mate? #Indvsnz

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Quite funny of Tom Latham to knock the bails off with his gloves again a few balls later, just to show what an absolute nonsense that decision was

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 What Tom Latham is doing right now with the stumps (intentionally or not) is exactly the sort of thing that would create bad blood between teams and players and everyone involved at the club level. Has the potential to even start fights. Have seen it first hand several times.

Sayantan Chatterjee @ThisIsSayantan

Look at the gap on the right hand side.

Clearly Tom Latham's gloves knocked the bails and Hardik Pandya was NOT OUT. Horrible umpiring.

#INDvsNZ Technology can only be a tool, but it cannot eradicate human errors. Look at the gap on the right hand side. Clearly Tom Latham's gloves knocked the bails and Hardik Pandya was NOT OUT. Horrible umpiring.

Shubman Gill bails India out with scintillating double ton

Indian opener Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket, helping the side post a formidable 349 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The youngster has sent a strong message to selectors to cement his position in the opener's role.

India suffered a mini-collapse in their batting order with the dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Virat Kohli (8) and Ishan Kishan (5). Gill held his nerves in the middle and continued to torment the New Zealand bowlers with some great shots. He brought up his third ODI century in 87 balls and went on to score 208 off 149 deliveries.

Gill also became the joint second-fastest player to complete 1,000 runs in ODI cricket, bringing up the milestone in 19 innings. He went past Virat Kohli's record of 24 innings to become the fastest Indian player to score 1,000 ODI runs.

Shubman Gill equaled Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's tally of 19 innings to score his first 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Only Fakhar Zaman, who needed just 18 innings to score his first 1,000 runs, has reached the landmark in fewer innings.

