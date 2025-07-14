“Too many little holes in his batting” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s blunt criticism of Indian batter amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Karun Nair has too many chinks in his armor that are getting exposed in the ongoing England Test series. Manjrekar's remarks came after the 33-year-old blew another opportunity to make a mark on Day 4 of the thrilling third Test at Lord's.

Returning to the Indian Test side after eight years, Nair has played all three Tests of the ongoing England series. However, the right-hander is yet to score a half-century in six innings.

His latest dismissal was on 14 late on Day 4, misjudging a delivery from Brydon Carse to be trapped LBW. It dropped Nair's average for this series to 21.83 in six innings.

Talking about Nair after the close of play on the fourth day, Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo (3:03):

"Karun Nair has far too many little holes in his batting which keep getting exposed. Temperamentally as well, when he almost walked to a LBW, shows his state of mind."

The former batter also spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, saying:

"Starting with Jaiswal, you can see the effect the first innings dismissal had on him. He realized this is a pitch where there will be a ball with his name on it and pre-programmed that anything short, he would play his attacking shots and get some runs. But, it wasn't a ball to be pulled, could have just cut it. So, those kind of things start playing on your mind."

Jaiswal has had a match to forget at Lord's, scoring only 13 runs across the two innings, including a duck in India's fourth-innings run chase.

"This is going to be their toughest challenge" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar said India will face their hardest challenge of this England tour on the final day of the ongoing Lord's Test. A commendable bowling performance on Day 4 saw the visitors bowl England out for 192.

However, chasing 193, India sank to 58/4 in 17.4 overs at the end of the fourth day, requiring another 135 runs to win.

"Well done to India still with the kind of team they went with to England. But this is going to be their toughest challenge. They have batted out of their skins right through this series but this is going to need another kind of tremendous mental effort and some skills as well," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the outcome of the Lord's Test could have a massive bearing on the eventual series result.

