"Too much of a risk this week": Ex-England captain issues big warning over Jofra Archer’s selection for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ex-England skipper Nasser Hussain has warned about Jofra Archer's selection for the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2. Hussain claimed that picking Archer would not only be a gamble from his fitness perspective but also create a selection conundrum for the hosts.
The Barbadian made a comeback to first-class cricket, starring for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship Division One match. He sent down 18 overs in Durham's only innings of batting, dismissing Emilio Gay for 37. Despite not playing a Test since 2021, he has been included in the squad to face India in Birmingham.
Speaking to Sky Sports after England's squad announcement, the veteran commentator stated that it's not worth taking the gamble this week:
"I think it's too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well - I don't know Jofra Archer's body - it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out? I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's."
The 57-year-old continued:
"He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble."
Although Chris Woakes wasn't much in the wickets in the first Test in Leeds, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue shared 11 scalps between them in two innings. Nevertheless, Woakes chipped in with a useful 38 in the first innings. Hence, dropping either could be risky.
"They would love to have Archer involved Down Under" - Nasser Hussain
Hussain also questioned the hurry for selectors to fast-track the 30-year-old back into the side, but understands they want to test him before the Ashes series later this year. He added:
"What is the hurry when we've waited so long? Why not wait another week just to make sure? Obviously they've got one eye on the future as well. It's not just about Edgbaston and Lord's and this series."
"We know what's coming up next and they would love to have Archer involved Down Under. Bowling fast is hard work and it is a risk. It's a risk they're willing to take and I think they have to take before the winter, they have to find out can Jofra get through maybe two of these next four Test matches."
England chased down a stiff 371 in Leeds with five wickets to spare.
