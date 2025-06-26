"Too much of a risk this week": Ex-England captain issues big warning over Jofra Archer’s selection for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ex-England skipper Nasser Hussain has warned about Jofra Archer's selection for the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2. Hussain claimed that picking Archer would not only be a gamble from his fitness perspective but also create a selection conundrum for the hosts.

Ad

The Barbadian made a comeback to first-class cricket, starring for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship Division One match. He sent down 18 overs in Durham's only innings of batting, dismissing Emilio Gay for 37. Despite not playing a Test since 2021, he has been included in the squad to face India in Birmingham.

Speaking to Sky Sports after England's squad announcement, the veteran commentator stated that it's not worth taking the gamble this week:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well - I don't know Jofra Archer's body - it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out? I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's."

Ad

The 57-year-old continued:

"He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble."

Ad

Although Chris Woakes wasn't much in the wickets in the first Test in Leeds, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue shared 11 scalps between them in two innings. Nevertheless, Woakes chipped in with a useful 38 in the first innings. Hence, dropping either could be risky.

"They would love to have Archer involved Down Under" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain also questioned the hurry for selectors to fast-track the 30-year-old back into the side, but understands they want to test him before the Ashes series later this year. He added:

Ad

"What is the hurry when we've waited so long? Why not wait another week just to make sure? Obviously they've got one eye on the future as well. It's not just about Edgbaston and Lord's and this series."

"We know what's coming up next and they would love to have Archer involved Down Under. Bowling fast is hard work and it is a risk. It's a risk they're willing to take and I think they have to take before the winter, they have to find out can Jofra get through maybe two of these next four Test matches."

England chased down a stiff 371 in Leeds with five wickets to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news