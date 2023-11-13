“Took pills for cramps” - Shreyas Iyer after cracking maiden World Cup ton against the Netherlands

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has divulged that he took pills for cramps to try and ensure that he plays a long innings against the Netherlands. The 28-year-old recalled being forced to throw his wicket away after suffering from cramps during the Indore ODI against Australia earlier this year.

The Men in Blue hammered the Netherlands by 160 runs in the last league-stage match of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Batting first, India put up 410/4 on the board as Shreyas top-scored with 128* off 94 balls, while KL Rahul slammed 102 off 64. In reply, the Dutch were bowled out for 250.

After being named Player of the Match, Shreyas opened up on notching up his maiden World Cup hundred:

“I kind of had a deja vu. This had happened against Australia as well, and I threw my wicket and I came but this time I wanted to come not out. I took pills for the cramps. Today [Sunday] it came and I am very happy,” he said.

The elegant batter added that he was keen to convert his start into a big score on what he described as a tricky pitch

“The scores I got in the last few days helped me. The wicket was playing tacky, a bit two paced. I wanted to capitalize on the start,” Shreyas added.

Shreyas and Rahul added 208 runs for the fourth wicket, with the latter breaking the record for the fastest World Cup ton by an Indian, getting to three figures in just 62 balls.

“Was trying to hit straight, and keep my head down” - Shreyas Iyer

While analyzing his innings, the right-handed batter admitted that he has been working hard on hitting the ball straight down the ground and getting into good positions while doing the same.

“I have worked a lot of those shorts, especially in the nets. I was trying to hit straight, and keep my head down. Get into a good position, and after that, it is a follow-through of the bat that ends behind my shoulder,” he explained.

Shreyas struck 10 fours and five sixes in his innings, while Rahul hit 11 fours and four sixes.

Having won all their league games, India will now meet New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.