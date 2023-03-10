Top 10 funny memes after Australia reach 480 in the 1st innings of the Ahmedabad Test vs India

Australia piled up a massive total of 480 in their first innings of the fourth Test against India on Day 2, Friday (March 10), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The visiting side commenced the second day with an overnight score of 255/4. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green motored along comfortably in the first session and consolidated Australia's position with their magnificent knocks. On a placid surface, Indian bowlers could not pose much of a threat to the batters.

Cameron Green brought up his maiden Test century and Khawaja breached the 150-run mark to extend the dominance of the visiting side. After a wicket-less morning session, Ravichandran Ashwin finally gave India a breakthrough by dismissing Cameron Green (114). Ashwin then quickly sent Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to the pavilion to lift the spirits of the tired Indian camp.

Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41) frustrated the Indians by stitching together a 70-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Ashwin dismissed them both to finish with six wickets.

After Australia's first innings, fans took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"There were no demons" - Wasim Jaffer on the Ahmedabad pitch hosting the 4th Test between India and Australia

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, believes that the Ahmedabad surface has had no demons and is the best batting surface in the series so far. He opined that it might stay the same till the end of the second day and will start showing signs of wear and tear from the third day.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said:

"It's probably the best pitch from a batter's perspective. There were no demons. I think probably from Day 3, you might get to see that, but at least that's what you need to have. First two days, it should favor the batters, and Australia made the most of it. I liked their approach. They occupied the crease and didn't look to score quickly."

Do you think India will score a big total in their first innings and come back in this match? Sound off in the comments section.

