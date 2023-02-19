Top 10 funny memes after Australia's batting collapsed dramatically resulting in a humiliating loss in Delhi Test vs India

Team India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test of the four-match series on Sunday, February 19. With the victory, the hosts managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber.

Australia began Day 3 in a decent position with an overnight score of 61/1. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne put India on the backfoot with their aggressive partnership in the final hour of the second day. However, everything changed the following morning.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) stunned the visiting side in the very first over on Sunday by dismissing Head (43). Ravindra Jadeja (7/42) then took over and triggered a collapse as he rattled the Aussie batters with his variations.

Most batters kept resorting to sweeps and reverse sweeps to counter the spin duo, but it proved to be their kryptonite on a fateful day. Australia lost their last eight wickets for just 28 runs and surrendered meekly after putting in a good fight on the first two days of the Test.

Fans trolled the Australian team after their timid performance by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram.

"I think we'll have a review over the next few days on what we could have done differently"- Australia captain Pat Cummins after losing the 2nd Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Pat Cummins opened up that the batters put in an improved performance in the first innings by scoring 263 runs.

He reckoned that the pressure was on India when the Aussies were in a great position at 85/2 in the second innings. However, the Australian batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards from there and lost all the momentum.

Cummins reflected on the defeat, saying:

"I thought 263 was a decent score on that first day wicket. I thought the guys bounced back well after Nagpur. They batted quite well. Their innings probably matched our innings. One or two partnerships and suddenly you can get up to that 260-mark quickly."

"Disappointing when we were 2 for 80 odd, the pressure was right on them. I think we'll have a review over the next few days on what we could have done differently. Pretty similar to how we played in Nagpur."

He added:

"Ash and Jadeja bowled really well. We'll have a review on the shot selection. Both disappointing. This one in particular, being ahead of the game for a lot of it, it doesn't come often in India and you've got to grab them. So pretty disappointing."

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on March 1 in Indore.

