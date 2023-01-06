Top 10 funny memes after Axar Patel's stunning 65 in a losing effort against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel's (65 off 31 balls) magnificent knock went in vain as India lost their second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The visitors won the match by 16 runs and leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between India and Sri Lanka in Pune and reacted to the game with engaging memes.

Here is a collection of the best fan reactions:

India lose 2nd T20I to Sri Lanka despite Axar Patel's valiant efforts

After being asked to bat first, Dasun Shanaka (56*) and Kusal Mendis (52) powered Sri Lanka to a massive first-innings total of 206/6. Axar Patel (2/24) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Umran Malik once again impressed in the middle overs by picking up three wickets in that phase. However, his death-bowling skills are still a work in progress as he conceded 21 runs in the 18th over.

In a steep chase, India's top order collapsed like a pack of cards. They lost half their side for just 57 in 9.1 overs and were staring at a heavy defeat. Axar Patel joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav (51) at this juncture and put on an astonishing 91-run partnership in just 40 balls to reignite their side's hopes in the contest.

Axar Patel hit a 20-ball half-century, while Suryakumar gave him company while himself scoring at a decent strike rate. However, Sri Lankan bowlers came back well in the death overs and picked up wickets at crucial moments to seal the game. Axar tried his best until the final over, but the target proved to be too much in the end. Shivam Mavi (26 off 15 balls) also showcased his hitting prowess with a cameo after Suryakumar's departure.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said:

"I think both in the bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors which we should not be at this level. Everyone knows what they've done. It was a cracker of a game and the way Surya, Axar and Mavi got us in the game was heartening to see."

The sides will square off in the 3rd T20I of the series on Saturday, January 7, in Rajkot.

