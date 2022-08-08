Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squad for Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced the Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Monday (August 8). Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul make their comebacks into the side after missing a couple of series.

An unfortunate back injury ruled out pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the tournament. Harshal Patel also missed out on a berth in the squad due to an injury. This means India will be without the services of two of their top death-overs bowlers in the Asia Cup.

Fans were disappointed after learning about the duo's absence. They were also empathetic towards the likes of Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, and a few other players who could not make the 15-member squad even after performing well. T

They took to social media platforms to express their views. Here is a collection of the best memes following Team India's squad announcement:

Abinaya @abs19931 Really happy for him, hope he shines!

PS: Don't miss the end🤪 #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #ShreyasIyer #DeepakHooda #RohitSharma #IndianCricketTeam Reaction to Asia Cup Squad. No hate, just for fun! Iyer really has got enough opportunities, it's time for Hooda onReally happy for him, hope he shines!PS: Don't miss the end🤪 #AsiaCup2022 Reaction to Asia Cup Squad. No hate, just for fun! Iyer really has got enough opportunities, it's time for Hooda on 🔥 Really happy for him, hope he shines!PS: Don't miss the end🤪 #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #ShreyasIyer #DeepakHooda #RohitSharma #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/IkOsVF8y7x

Jaadu @_jaadu_ #AsiaCup2022 #BCCI Jab KL Rahul ko pata chale ki ab India ke liye khelna padega #AsiaCup2022 #BCCI Jab KL Rahul ko pata chale ki ab India ke liye khelna padega https://t.co/KBqDUvbONG

KL Rahul to act as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the Asia Cup

Flamboyant opening batter KL Rahul has been appointed the vice-captain of the side for the upcoming multi-national tournament. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were handed the responsibilities at various points over the past few months during Rahul's short hiatus from the sport. However, on his comeback, Rahul reclaimed the position once again.

Team India's journey in the Asia Cup begins on August 28 when they face their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a Group A match. Rohit Sharma’s team will then play a qualifier on August 31 in their second group contest at the same venue.

The rest of the schedule will depend on the team's performance in the preliminary stage.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar