Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced Team India's squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday (October 31).

Pace spearhead Jasrpit Bumrah will miss both series as he is yet to fully recover from the back injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022. The selectors have rested the top-order batting trio Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for the New Zealand tour, which commences on November 18.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian side in T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm for the ODIs against the Kiwis side in their backyard. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain in both formats.

The senior players will then return to the ODI and Test squads for India's tour of Bangladesh, which starts on December 4 with the first ODI. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his international comeback against Bangladesh after an injury hiatus. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the side on this tour.

Indian cricket fans took note of the Indian squads for both series and expressed their views by sharing memes on social media platforms. The majority of fans were disheartened to see Prithvi Shaw miss out on all the squads, even after performing well in recent domestic tournaments.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

/ @LetsGoDDP @CricCrazyJohns Chetan Sharma said "Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon". @CricCrazyJohns Chetan Sharma said "Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon". https://t.co/4RMBsEJgpn

Secret message 💌 @urs_secret : Prithvi Shaw

To : @bcci

Team India squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh series and Tour schedules

Soon after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand. They will play three T20Is and as many ODI matches against the hosts. The tour will kick off on November 16, with the first T20I taking place in Wellington and the series concluding with the final ODI on November 30.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will travel to Bangladesh to compete in a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The tour will commence on December 4 with the first contest of the T20I series.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. 🚨NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

T20I squad for the New Zealand tour: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

What are your views on the squads? Sound off in the comments section.

