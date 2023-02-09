Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of the 1st Test after India's dominating performance against Australia in Nagpur

Team India asserted dominance on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur with an all-round showing in both the batting and bowling departments.

Ravindra Jadeja made a stellar comeback into international cricket after a six-month-long injury hiatus by picking up a five-wicket haul on Thursday, February 9.

Australia skittled out for 177 in their first innings after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne (49) was the top scorer for the visiting side on a disappointing day. The Australian batters were found wanting against quality home spin bowlers on a dry surface and surrendered meekly.

The Indian openers then gave the hosts a decent start with a 76-run opening partnership to complement the efforts of the bowlers earlier in the day. Captain Rohit Sharma (56 off 69 balls) led from the front with a counter-attacking knock to give his side the honors on the first day.

KL Rahul (20 off 71 balls) did not look in great rhythm but managed to negate the new ball threat successfully in the final session. However, he fell just before the stumps after giving a return catch to debutant Todd Murphy.

Ravichandran Ashwin came in as the night-watchman and successfully accomplished the task as India ended the day with 77/1 on the scorecard.

"Very happy with the way I bowled" - Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his 5-wicket haul in 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja expressed delight after making a successful comeback in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Jadeja reflected on his bowling performance and said:

"Very happy with the way I bowled, playing after five months, it's tough but I was prepared for it, working harder on my fitness and skills at NCA. I played first-class cricket after a long time, which gave me a lot of confidence to come here and do well here."

The star all-rounder added:

"I was working harder on my bowling when I was in Bangalore, I was bowling ten to twelve hours every day, I was working on my rhythm, I knew I had to be bowling long spells and rhythm holds the key."

