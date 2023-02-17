Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia in Delhi

Team India and Australia shared the honors after an absorbing day of Test cricket in the second Test, which commenced on Friday, February 17, in Delhi. India won the first Test match in Nagpur and are currently 1-0 up in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia batted first in the contest after winning the toss this morning. The openers gave them a decent start with a 50-run stand and played out a testing first hour. Usman Khawaja looked fluent, while David Warner was scratchy during his stay at the crease. Mohammed Shami once again dismissed the latter in the 16th over to give India their first breakthrough.

Ravichandran Ashwin then stunned the visiting camp by sending both Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steven Smith (0) to the pavilion in a single over. Travis Head (12) got off to a start but could not convert it.

Usman Khawaja batted brilliantly at the other end and successfully employed the sweep and reverse sweep to good effect to counter the spinners. However, the same eventually brought about his downfall as he perished in the 46th over after playing the reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja.

Peter Handscomb (72) played a valuable knock in the company of the lower-order batters and helped Australia reach 263. Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) played out the remaining 9 overs safely and took India to 21/0 at stumps on Day 1.

Fans enjoyed the attritional Test match action on Day 1 of the second Test today. They expressed their views on the events from the day by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was pretty challenging"- Australian opener Usman Khawaja after play on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs India

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Usman Khawaja opened up that it was challenging for the batters. He explained that there was some assistance for the bowlers on the pitch. He revealed that their game plan was the same as the previous Test, to stay positive and look for ways to keep scoring runs.

Khawaja said:

"It was pretty challenging. There was something out there against the lefties' off-stump. With bowlers of the quality of Ashwin and Jadeja, it's always tough work. The game plan was the same. We batted a little bit longer today, been nice."

Reflecting on his 81-run knock, he added:

"The game plan is steady for me and I'm always looking to score runs whether it's in the subcontinent or on in Australia. I do like the conventional sweep too. They cut off a few areas with long-off dropping back, and it's tough to play straight against the turn, so the sweep and the reverse sweep are fun."

Do you think India will bat for the whole day on Saturday and pile on a decent first-innings total? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes