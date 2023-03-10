Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the 4th India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad

Australia solidified their strong position in the fourth Test against India by amassing a massive total of 480 in the first innings on Day 2 in Ahmedabad. Indian bowlers continued to toil hard on the second day as the Australian batters made the most of the friendly conditions on offer to pile on runs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 255/4, Cameron Green and Usman Khwaja added another 123 runs to take their fifth-wicket partnership to 208. A proactive Green reached his maiden Test century while Khawaja kept him company, playing a gritty innings. The duo batted the entire morning session, leaving the Indian bowlers frustrated.

Ravichandran Ashwin's persistence and hard work finally paid dividends in the second and third sessions as he claimed a six-wicket haul to bundle Australia out for 480 after 167.2 overs.

A tired Indian team had to see off the last ten overs of the day after Australia's first innings. Rohit Sharma (17*) and Shubman Gill (18*) successfully managed to accomplish the task as India ended the day unscathed with 36 runs on the board.

Speaking after stumps, Green reflected on his magnificent knock and said:

"Uzzy (Khawaja) was out there for my whole innings. He helped me so much out there with his experience. He's batted beautifully in this series. (Success in subcontinent) Probably down to a lot of factors. Some of the junior cricketers from Australia get the MRF tours down in Chennai. Grateful for a chance to do that. The players in the dressing room also obviously help a lot with the knowledge they share."

"The spin bowlers were defensive on this wicket, they want to bog you down. So, not a lot of thinking behind that, just didn't want to allow that to happen. We wanted to see if we can pick up anything from the Indian bowlers. You have to swallow your ego a bit when you've been driven for a few. Probably a holding role for me tomorrow with the ball."

Fans react after India reached 36/0 at stumps on Day 2 of the 4th Test vs Australia

Fans enjoyed cricketing action on Day 2 of the fourth Test today. They expressed their views by sharing memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Labuschagne 4 times and Smith 3 times this series Labuschagne 4 times and Smith 3 times this series https://t.co/XfjR2L5Gxx

