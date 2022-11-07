Top 10 funny memes after fans learn Richard Kettleborough won't be an on-field umpire for the semi-final between India and England

Indian cricket fans expressed a huge sigh of relief after learning that Richard Allan Kettleborough won't officiate as an umpire during India's semi-final match against England in Adelaide on November 11 (Thursday) at the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand and Pakistan are the other two semi-finalists. They will face off on Wednesday, November 10, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the two semi-finals, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a list of match officials for both games. The on-field umpires for the New Zealand versus Pakistan contest will be Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth. Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough are the third and fourth umpires, while Chris Broad is the match referee.

Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for the high-octane clash between India and England. Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker, meanwhile, will handle the responsibilities of the third and fourth umpires. David Boon will be the match referee for this contest.

After the announcement, Indian fans were elated as Richard Kettleborough wouldn't be present on the field for the semifinal match on Thursday.

They pointed out that Kettleborough was the on-field umpire in almost all of India's knock-out matches in ICC tournaments that they ended up losing since 2014. They took to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

"I think India have been playing fantastically well over the last few years" - Moeen Ali ahead of England's semi-final against India

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has opined that Team India will begin as favorites in the semi-final clash against his side, considering their consistent performances in the format over the past few years.

Ali feels England's performances were not up to the mark at the T20 World Cup in the Super 12s. He expressed optimism about a much better showing in the semi-final.

In a recent conversation on BBC's Test Match Special, when asked if he thought England were underdogs going into the semi-final clash against India, Moeen Ali said:

"Yeah, I would say so, because I think India have been playing fantastically well over the last few years. Even if you look at this competition, I think they have been playing really well, generally. I think we have been a little behind, but hopefully, we can pull it off."

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the second semi-final? Sound off in the comments section.

