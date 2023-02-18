Top 10 funny memes as India are bundled out for 262 on Day 2 of second Test vs Australia in Delhi 

Team India managed to score 262 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Delhi on Day 2, February 18, in response to Australia's 263. The visitors took a marginal lead of one run going into their second innings with the bat during the final session of the second day.

After resuming the day with an overnight score of 21/0, India found themselves in trouble during the morning session. Australian ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon spun a web around the top-order batters. He scalped four wickets in quick succession, leaving the opponents reeling under pressure at 66/4.

Virat Kohli (44) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) tried to stabilize the innings at this juncture with their 59-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, the duo also departed without converting their starts into substantial knocks.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel joined hands with India in deep trouble at 139/7. The two blended caution with aggression to help their side from offering a big first-innings lead to Australia.

Axar Patel (74) hit his second consecutive half-century and once again played a vital knock in the lower order. Ashwin (37) looked fluent and played the ideal foil to his partner during their match-defining 114-run partnership.

The duo rendered Australian bowlers and fielders useless during their stay at the crease. The new ball taken in the 81st over finally brought joy back to the visiting side. Pat Cummins broke the partnership in the same over by dismissing Ashwin.

Axar Patel hit a couple of boundaries and also perished in the next over. Debutant Matthew Kuhnemann then wrapped up the innings by cleaning up Mohammed Shami in the 84th over.

Fans react after Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin save India on Day 2 of the 2nd Test vs Australia

Fans enjoyed India's first innings with the bat on the second day of the 2nd Test in Delhi. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvAUS Lyon was on the charge before Axar and Ashwin stopped him. Superb partnership Lyon was on the charge before Axar and Ashwin stopped him. Superb partnership 👏🏽😄 #INDvAUS https://t.co/6nAFULSWl3

