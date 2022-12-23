Top 10 funny memes after India get all-out for 314 on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Team India managed to score 314 runs in their first innings before getting all out on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday, December 23, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They also took a lead of 87 runs over the hosts and gained the upper hand in the contest moving forward.

The visitors commenced the day with an overnight score of 19/0. Taijul Islam (4/74) spun a web around the Indian top-order batters and reduced them to 72/3 in the first session.

Virat Kohli (24) tried to consolidate the innings in the company of Rishabh Pant but was not successful in his endeavor. Taskin Ahmed dismissed him with a beautiful delivery in the 38th over to derail India's innings.

Rishabh Pant (93 off 105 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) joined hands at this juncture and put on a match-defining 159-run partnership to rescue their side from a tricky situation. The duo played aggressively and put the Bangladesh bowlers under pressure during their stay at the crease.

Bangladesh bowlers brought their side back into the contest in the final session by picking up wickets at quick intervals. As a result, Team India got all out for 304, with Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam scalping four wickets apiece for the hosts.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan played out the remaining six overs of the day to make sure Bangladesh did not lose a wicket.

Speaking at the end of day 2, Shreyas Iyer reflected on their batting performance and said:

"The start we got it wasn't that intense, but I thrive under such challenges. The pressure lifts me, Pant played a crucial knock in that partnership. He gave me the calmness and composure in that partnership. It wasn't that intense, we have played at Delhi, I know his mindset."

He added:

"We talk through actions, he maintained his calmness and he targeted the right bowlers. The ball is keeping low, the wicket has variable bounce. The contributions by the bowlers in the first innings, it was commendable."

Fans react after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries take India to a strong position in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh on Day 2

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 2 of the second Test on Wednesday. They expressed their views on the action by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Prayag @theprayagtiwari (1) Rishabh pant in t20 cricket in 2022.

(2) Rishabh pant in test cricket in 2022. (1) Rishabh pant in t20 cricket in 2022. (2) Rishabh pant in test cricket in 2022. https://t.co/XGhMMKoVg5

Do you think Bangladesh can score heavily on day 3 and push India back in the contest? Sound off in the comments section.

