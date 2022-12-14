Top 10 funny memes after India reach 278/6 on Day 1 of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India fought their way to 278/6 on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Both teams shared the honors at the end of the day, as no one gained a clear upper hand over the proceedings.

After winning the toss, India's stand-in KL Rahul chose to bat first earlier in the day. Rahul (22) and Shubman Gill (20) gave their side a decent start with a 41-run opening partnership. However, both of them failed to convert their starts. Virat Kohli followed them to the pavilion soon after, leaving India in a heap of trouble with 48/3 on the board.

Rishabh Pant played his usual game at this juncture and stitched together a 64-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to provide some momentum to his team. He fell four runs short of a half-century in the 32nd over while trying to cut the full ball against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.

Shreyas Iyer (82*) then joined Pujara (90) and put on a 149-run stand to take India towards a respectable first-innings total. The duo respected good deliveries and pounced when the bowlers erred with their lines.

Taijul Islam (3/84) broke the threatening partnership in the final session by cleaning up Pujara with a beautiful delivery. Axar Patel (14) came in at No. 7 and made some useful runs but departed off the last ball of the day.

Fans enjoyed the attritional Test cricket played on Day 1 of the first Test on Wednesday. They expressed their views on the action by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It wasn't a great pitch" - Dinesh Karthik criticizes the Chattogram pitch in the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh

Dinesh Karthik was critical of the surface used in the first Test match between Team India and Bangladesh. He pointed out that the pitch did not offer any pace or bounce. Karthik felt that it would be a huge challenge for the Men in Blue to pick up 20 wickets in this Test match.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the end of Day 1, Dinesh Karthik reviewed the contest and said:

"It wasn't a great pitch. The grass on the surface was pretty much pseudo to what grass actually does. It was just to keep the pitch held together otherwise it will crumble and break up. The pitch also doesn't seem to have the pace and bounce that most pitches have in international cricket.

"It will be a challenge for India to pick 20 wickets on this pitch. It is going to take an enormous effort from our spinners for us to produce a result here."

Do you think Shreyas Iyer and Co. can take the visitors to a total above 350 on Day 2? Sound off in the comments section.

