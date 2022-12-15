Top 10 funny memes after India reach 404 in the first innings of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India managed to reach a decent total of 404 in the first innings of the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 15, in Chattogram. The lower-order batters' contributions helped India breach the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the Test.

The visitors began the day with the scoreboard reading 278/6, with Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease. Iyer could only add four runs to his overnight tally as Ebadot Hossain cleaned him up in the 98th over.

With all the dangerous Indian batters in the pavilion, the Bangladesh bowlers would have thought that they could have wrapped up the tail quickly. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) had other plans.

The duo put on an 87-run stand, spanning 200 balls for the eighth wicket to push their side towards 400. They also frustrated the bowlers with their resistance and tired them out.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finally broke the partnership in the 132nd over in the second session to give his side some respite. The innings was quickly wrapped up after that, as the visitors lost the next two wickets in consecutive overs.

Umesh Yadav (15*) entertained the fans with a couple of massive sixes in the end. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were the picks of the bowlers for the hosts, scalping four wickets apiece.

Fans react after Team India's lower-order batters push the total beyond 400 in the first Test against Bangladesh

Cricket fans were thrilled to witness the rearguard batting effort from lower-order batters, who not only scored crucial runs but also tested the patience of the opposition bowlers. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#INDvsBAN #BANvIND KL Rahul reaction when he find that Kuldeep Yadav is playing more beautiful innings than him in test cricket. KL Rahul reaction when he find that Kuldeep Yadav is playing more beautiful innings than him in test cricket.#INDvsBAN #BANvIND https://t.co/Yrq77UFM92

In response, Bangladesh reached 71/4 in their first innings after 23 overs. Mohammed Siraj (3/14) starred for the visitors with the new ball.

