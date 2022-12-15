Top 10 funny memes after India reduce Bangladesh to 133/8 on Day 2 of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India tightened their grip over the opening Test against Bangladesh by restricting their opponents to 133/8 at stumps on Day 2 (Thursday, December 15) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

After resuming the day with the scoreboard reading 278/6, the lower-order batters helped the visitors reach 404 all-out. Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) played vital knocks to aid India's cause after Shreyas Iyer departed early in the day.

In response, the hosts got off to a poor start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto off the very first delivery of the innings. Umesh Yadav cleaned up Yasir Ali soon after to reduce Bangladesh to 5/2 inside four overs.

Litton Das (24) counter-attacked for a while in the company of Zakir Hasan (20) but could not convert his start. Siraj sent both players to the pavilion to further dent Bangladesh's innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) then came in and spun a web around the batters and triggered a collapse by scalping four wickets in quick succession, leaving the hosts at 102/8. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16*) and Ebadot Hossain (13*) played out the remaining nine overs of the day to ensure there were no further casualties.

Speaking at the end of the day, Kuldeep Yadav reflected on his spell and said:

"Of course, I was a bit nervous in the first two overs, was a bit lucky to get the first wicket of the first over and brought the momentum back to our side. After a couple of overs, I settled in, tried to mix the pace and variation, tried to bowl from over the wicket and around the wicket, getting proper turn and was loving it in the middle.

"Not much with the action, been a year, I started off my journey after the injury, tried to be quicker with the air, tried to get the rhythm on my side. The pace is helping me a lot, not compromising the spin, just working on my rhythm."

Fans react to Team India gaining the upper hand by reducing Bangladesh to 133/8 on Day 2 of 1st Test

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Hemant @Sportscasmm #BANvIND #KuldeepYadav #INDvsBAN



Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian dressing room today Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian dressing room today #BANvIND #KuldeepYadav #INDvsBAN Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian dressing room today https://t.co/40fGGsa6OA

Do you think Bangladesh can avoid a follow-on on day 3? Sound off in the comments section.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes