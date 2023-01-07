Top 10 funny memes after India's crushing victory in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot

Hardik Pandya-led Team India emerged victorious in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka by a 2-1 margin on Saturday, January 7. They won the third T20I in Rajkot comprehensively by 91 runs to seal the fate of the series.

The Men in Blue chose to bat first after winning the toss and set a daunting target of 229 for Sri Lanka to chase. Suryakumar Yadav led the way with another marvelous knock as he smashed a 45-ball century, his third in T20I cricket. Only Rohit Sharma (4) has more centuries than him in this format.

Kusal Mendis (23) gave Sri Lanka a decent platform in the chase with an aggressive start. However, he could not continue for long as he perished in the fifth over trying to slog against Axar Patel. Things went downhill for Sri Lanka from there. Dhananjaya de Silva (22) and Charith Asalanka (19) got starts in the middle order but failed to convert them into meaningful knocks.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik picked up two wickets apiece in the middle overs to completely derail the chase. Dasun Shanaka (23) stood at one end but none of the batters could keep him company.

Arshdeep Singh (3/20) delivered the decisive blow to the visitors by dismissing Shanaka in the 17th over. He then quickly wrapped the match in the same over by uprooting the stumps of Dilshan Madushanka.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the third T20I, series-winning captain Hardik Pandya reflected on his side's performance and said:

"These are the best Indian cricketers in the T20 format. There is no place in international cricketers for doubts and I make sure the players are fully backed."

Answering what pleased him the most during the three-match series, Pandya said:

"The way we played. In the second game, we didn't play even 50 per cent of our cricket but we competed. Going forward that's a big positive that no matter what we will fight. On our day we will pull it in our favor."

Fans react after Team India win the T20I series against Sri Lanka

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the two sides in Rajkot. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the match:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rahul Tripathi and Surykumar Yadav batting together. Rahul Tripathi and Surykumar Yadav batting together. https://t.co/3bzDD2a3LL

Eyed @meownces



#INDvsSL

SuryaKumar yadav literally in today's match SuryaKumar yadav literally in today's match 🔥✨#INDvsSLhttps://t.co/C4xV4EX9XP

India and Sri Lanka will next travel to Guwahati to play the first ODI of the 3-match series on Tuesday, January 10.

