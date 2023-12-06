Top 10 funny memes as multiple renowned cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer & Ravindra Jadeja share birthdays on December 6

The sixth of December is a special day in cricket, as many prominent cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer were born on this day. Test match triple-centurion Karun Nair, former pacer RP Singh, and RCB youngster Suyash Prabhudesai celebrate their birthdays on the same day.

Foreign cricketers like Andrew Flintoff (England), Sean Ervine (Zimbabwe), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Harry Tector (Ireland), Malcolm Peter Jarvis (Zimbabwe), and Cyril Washbrook (England) also share the same birthday.

Shreyas Iyer turned 29, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja turned 30 and 35 today. The trio were part of the Indian squad that lost to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup. They performed their roles magnificently and contributed to India's dominant run to the finals of the tournament.

On the occasion of the birthdays of multiple players, the cricket community and fans extended warm wishes through social media platforms. Some fans took the opportunity and donned creative hats to compile some hilarious memes to entertain everyone.

Here are some of the top memes on the matter:

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be back in action during the upcoming South Africa tour

Amidst busy schedules, the selectors rested senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the T20I series against Australia.

Bumrah will also miss the white-ball leg of the upcoming South Africa tour and only play in the Test series. However, Jadeja has been selected as a vice captain for the 3-match T20I series. He will miss the ODI matches but will be back for the 2-match Test series.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recently opened up about the challenges of touring South Africa. Here's what Rahul Dravid was quoted as saying to Star Sports:

"It is a challenging place to bat; the statistics will tell you that. It is one of the more difficult places to bat in, especially up here in Centurion and Johannesburg. The wickets do tend to do a bit, and they tend to get up and down as well."

He added:

"Every one of the batsmen will have a game plan as to how they want to go, as long as they are clear about it and they commit to it and are practicing towards that, that’s fine."

Team India's tour of South Africa will commence on December 10 with the first T20I at Kingsmead, Durban.