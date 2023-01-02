Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand reach 309/6 on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs Pakistan

New Zealand managed to reach a decent total of 309/6 in their first innings on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan on Monday, January 2, in Karachi. The visitors dominated the first half before the Pakistan bowlers made a spirited comeback in the second half to bring their side back into the contest.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first on a greenish surface this morning. The hosts went in with three pacers and a lone spinner due to the outlook of the pitch. It looked like a blunder in the morning session, as the pacers did not get the expected assistance. They could not pose much of a threat to the New Zealand openers with the new ball.

Devon Conway (122) and Tom Latham (71) took advantage of batting-friendly conditions and feasted on the bowling attack. The duo laid a solid platform for their side with a 134-run opening stand in 35.1 overs before Naseem Shah dismissed Latham to give his side a much-needed breakthrough. Kane Williamson (36) walked into the crease next and stitched a 100-run partnership with Conway to take their side to a strong position.

Conway notched up his fourth Test century during the partnership, becoming the first centurion of 2023. He also achieved the same feat last year. With 234/1 on the scoreboard in 62 overs, New Zealand were marching towards a big total.

Agha Salman (3/55) picked up three wickets at this juncture to derail New Zealand's innings and halt their progress. Naseem also complemented him well by scalping the key wicket of Williamson. Tom Blundell (30*) stabilized things for the visitors after a mini-collapse and took them to 309/6 at stumps on Day 1, along with Ish Sodhi (11*).

Fans react after Pakistan and New Zealand shared the honors on Day 1 of the second Test

Fans enjoyed an interesting battle between bat and ball on Day 1 of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Do you think New Zealand will cross 350 in the first innings on Day 2?

