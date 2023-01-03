Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan bowlers struggled to wrap up New Zealand's tail on Day 2 of 2nd Test

New Zealand notched up a decent total of 449 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, January 3, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The visitors began the day with an overnight score of 309/6. Naseem Shah gave Pakistan a good start by cleaning up Ish Sodhi in the second over of the morning. Abrar Ahmed then dismissed Tom Blundell (51) and Tim Southee (10) at quick intervals, reducing the Kiwis' side to 345/9.

Bowlers Matt Henry (68*) and Ajaz Patel put in a wonderful rearguard effort at this juncture to push New Zealand's first-innings score to 449. Their 104-run partnership for the last wicket frustrated the Pakistan bowlers and fielders as the duo batted on for almost 25 overs.

Abrar Ahmed (4/149) dismissed Ajaz Patel (38) in the 131st over to finally wrap up the innings.

Fans enjoyed the spirited batting display of New Zealand lower-order batters on Day 2. They were equally disappointed with the inability of Pakistan bowlers to pick up wickets of tailenders quickly. Fans expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

󠄪 󠄪 @SlowYorker #PakvsNZ Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry at the end of day 2 Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry at the end of day 2 😂 #PakvsNZ https://t.co/7mEu7FZLLS

طہ حسین @TaahaHussain26

#PakvsNZ Watching Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel Scoring runs at NSK Watching Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel Scoring runs at NSK#PakvsNZ https://t.co/j5bJZ4ja9z

Awais Sarwar @Daxxxsabb

Out ho jao Allah ka wasta ee

#PAKvNZ PCT to Matt Henry & Ajaz PatelOut ho jao Allah ka wasta ee PCT to Matt Henry & Ajaz PatelOut ho jao Allah ka wasta ee#PAKvNZ https://t.co/wlXj6oKjwJ

Ephraim Ghouri @ghouriephraim5 #PAKvNZ kia faida kal itnay out krnay ja jab aj Matt Henry nay pel dia. kia faida kal itnay out krnay ja jab aj Matt Henry nay pel dia.😭😭 #PAKvNZ https://t.co/GgXeM3WFEz

"Pakistan picked a totally pathetic playing XI for the 2nd Test against New Zealand" - Danish Kaneria criticizes Pakistan team management

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was disappointed by Pakistan's team composition for the second Test against the Kiwis team in Karachi. He slammed the team management for picking three pacers and a lone spinner in the bowling department in the home Test.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria analyzed Pakistan's team selection for the second Test and said:

"PCB chairman Najam Sethi and the Shahid Afridi-led selection committee had a very long meeting with Babar Azam ahead of this Test to discuss the playing XI. But what kind of team have they made? Were you playing in England or New Zealand? Pakistan picked a totally pathetic playing XI for the 2nd Test against New Zealand."

Danish Kaneria added:

"I am surprised to see people like Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq make such mistakes. We have played on these wickets since childhood and we have always preferred having two spinners. You do not have a world-class spinner who can single-handedly change the match."

Do you agree with Danish Kaneria's views? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

