Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan reach 154/3 after Babar Azam's comical run-out on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Imam-ul-Haq led the way for Pakistan with the bat on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand and helped them reach 154/3 at the stumps on Tuesday, January 3. The hosts still trail the visitors by 295 runs in their first innings of this Test Match in Karachi.

New Zealand commenced the day with 309/6 on the board in the morning and managed to stretch their total to 449, courtesy of valuable contributions from the lower-order batters Matt Henry (68*) and Ajaz Patel (35*). Pakistan bowlers failed miserably to wrap up the innings as New Zealand's tail wagged for a long time and frustrated their opponents.

Henry then struck with the ball to dismiss Abdullah Shafique (19) in the eighth over to give New Zealand the first breakthrough. Shan Masood (20 off 11 balls) came in next and tried to play aggressively before perishing in the 11th over.

Babar Azam (24) tried to stabilize the innings after Masood's departure. However, his knock prematurely ended when he got entangled in a horrible mix-up while running. Babar and Imam ended up finding themselves at the same end, resulting in a comical run-out dismissal.

Saud Shakeel (13 off 75 balls) then went into a shell and blocked everything to deny the Kiwis team another wicket on Day 2. Imam (74*) looked in sublime touch at the other end after notching up another half-century in the series.

"Hasan Ali did not deserve to be a part of the playing XI"- Danish Kaneria criticizes Pakistan team management's decisions in New Zealand series

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was heavily critical of Pakistan's team management and slammed them for questionable decisions while selecting the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. He sympathized with Mohammad Wasim Jr. and opined that the management dropped him unfairly to accommodate Hasan Ali, captain Babar's close friend.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Hasan Ali did not deserve to be a part of the playing XI. Mohammad Wasim Jr was dropped for no reason. Hasan Ali was selected just because he is a good friend of Babar Azam. Furthermore, they did not add an extra spinner. Who are the people who give them approval for such decisions?"

Kaneria added:

"Pakistan were too scared to make a turning track, as New Zealand have three spinners on their side. These people say that our batters play spin really well. But the truth is that we do not play any type of bowler well. In fact, we don't play cricket well. We have the wrong mindset."

Do you agree with Danish Kaneria's views? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

