Top 10 funny memes after Ravichandran Ashwin engages in fun banter with Cheteshwar Pujara over his bowling in the Ahmedabad Test

Team India players Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara engaged in fun banter online after the conclusion of the fourth Test against Australia on Monday, March 13.

The series finale ended in a stale draw after both captains agreed to shake hands, with the match going nowhere in the third session today. India won the four-match series 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Leading up to the conclusion of the fourth Test, Rohit Sharma gave the ball to top-order batters Pujara and Shubman Gill to go against defensive Australian batters.

Pujara tried bowling leg-spin while Gill sent down some off-breaks towards Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

After the conclusion of the match, ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle. He shared a post about Cheteshwar Pujara's bowling and tried to pull his leg. The duo then indulged in a brief friendly conversation. You can watch it below:

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st… Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s… Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 twitter.com/ashwinravi99/s… Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback😂😂 twitter.com/cheteshwar1/st…

Fans took note of the humourous exchange between the two stalwarts on Twitter. They went on to express their responses by compiling hilarious memes on the matter.

"We've had a lot of chat about bowling in the last couple of years"- Ravichandran Ashwin on bowling with Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ashwin opened up about his on-field bowling partnership with Ravindra Jadeja in Tests over the years. He opined that both complement each other well and exchange valuable inputs. He said:

"We were having a 'mic-cheers' just before coming out to talk here. But it's great to share this space with him and bowl so many overs in tandem. Jaddu keeps things extremely simple. Never fusses about anything at all. We've had a lot of chat about bowling in the last couple of years."

Shedding light on the challenging conditions encountered by Jadeja and himself in this series, the off-spinner added:

"Even in this series at various phases, when Travis Head and Usman Khawaja rolling along in the last two games, our converations helped understand things a lot better."

Do you think both Ashwin and Jadeja deserved the player of the series award? Sound off in the comments section.

