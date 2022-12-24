Top 10 funny memes as Shahid Afridi becomes interim chief selector of Pakistan team

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the chief of the interim selection committee of the Pakistan men's national team. Over the last couple of days, significant changes have occurred in the governing body of Pakistan cricket.

Ramiz Raja was sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, with Najam Sethi replacing him on an interim basis.

Sethi started his work by dissolving the existing selection committee and appointing an interim 3-member panel. He fired chief selector Mohammad Wasim and his team in the aftermath of Pakistan's humiliating 3-0 series loss to England at home. Shahid Afridi is set to head the new panel, which will include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as its members.

Pakistan cricket fans expressed mixed feelings after learning about the latest developments. Few felt Afridi might help their team play an aggressive brand of cricket, shedding their current timid style of play. A few others pointed out his deficiencies. They conveyed all their responses in the form of hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

PSL Memes @PSLMemesWalay Chief selector Shahid Afridi selecting the teams and the fact that there will never be another Shahid Afridi again Chief selector Shahid Afridi selecting the teams and the fact that there will never be another Shahid Afridi again ❤️ https://t.co/YfjqFq5FQ7

BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 Since Shahid Afridi has become the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, watch what Shoaib Akhtar thinks about Afridi. Since Shahid Afridi has become the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, watch what Shoaib Akhtar thinks about Afridi. https://t.co/BRHXYkDtr7

Asad Qasim @asadqasiim PCT fans after announcement of Shahid Afridi as Chariman of selection committee



PCT fans after announcement of Shahid Afridi as Chariman of selection committee https://t.co/DMwmoTXUX7

PSL Memes @PSLMemesWalay “Han bhai Shaheen, batana zara kya sochna bhi mana hai?” “Han bhai Shaheen, batana zara kya sochna bhi mana hai?” https://t.co/Go8ympCd4u

DreaM_BoY❤💚 @Eagle_Of_Srg 🏻 Shahid Afridi is our new chief selector Shahid Afridi is our new chief selector 👌🏻 https://t.co/qgeJ2tquwJ

"Replacing Babar as captain is not the solution" - Shahid Afridi supported Pakistan captain after the white-wash defeat against England

Shahid Afridi recently put his weight behind Babar Azam after Pakistan suffered a humiliating Test series loss against England. He emphasized the need to change the mindset of the captain and management rather than calling for the sacking of Babar Azam.

In a conversation with Samaa TV, Afridi analyzed the reasons for Pakistan's poor performance in the Test series against England and said:

"Replacing Babar as captain is not the solution. The mindset of the captain needs to be changed. Management needs to change the mindset, they need to demand a certain style of cricket from the captain and his team. If you have to take the Pakistan team to the top, you need to change Babar's mindset."

He added:

"It's not only his mistake or responsibility. The management also has the responsibility, they are so much more senior. They need to make the players understand on the style of cricket they expect from them. So, if only Babar is being held responsible for this debacle, it would be very unfair."

