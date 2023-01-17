Top 10 funny memes after Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand owing to a back injury issue. The Mumbaikar played all three games in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Iyer has been a consistent performer for the Indian team in the ODI and Test formats over the past year. He also ended up as the leading run scorer in 2022 for the Men in Blue.

The origin and extent of Shreyas' injury are not yet known. The BCCI confirmed that he would undergo further assessment and rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar will replace him in the ODI squad for the series against the Kiwis side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an official update on the matter with a statement, that read:

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer."

BCCI @BCCI



Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.



More details here - #INDvNZ UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #INDvNZ https://t.co/JPZ9dzNiB6

Fans were surprised as news of Iyer's injury surfaced on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand. Many were concerned about his recovery time as Shreyas Iyer's participation in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Test series against Australia is crucial, with Rishabh Pant already missing in the middle order.

Some fans were concerned only about the present and saw the bright side as Suryakumar Yadav could finally get a consistent run in the playing XI across three ODIs.

Fans used intriguing memes to convey their views on the matter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere



RCB Fans : Rajat patidar has replaced shreyas Iyer in India vs new Zealand ODI series. #INDvNZ RCB Fans : Rajat patidar has replaced shreyas Iyer in India vs new Zealand ODI series. #INDvNZRCB Fans : https://t.co/xgBTxZ1dvU

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere



Suryakumar Yadav : Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India vs New Zealand series due to injury. #INDvNZ Suryakumar Yadav : Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India vs New Zealand series due to injury. #INDvNZSuryakumar Yadav : https://t.co/YC64BjLNMm

Team India's updated squad for the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand after Shreyas Iyer's injury

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India and New Zealand will kick off the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes